Chelsea Peretti may have made a name for herself by playing the sarcastic, social media-savvy Gina Linetti on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, but these days she's practically a household name. And with great fame comes great career opportunities, which is evidenced by the fact that Peretti will star in the comedy film Spinster, according to TheWrap. Peretti will play the role of Gaby, who is described as being "a woman who faces her fear of becoming a lonely spinster after being dumped on her 39th birthday." The project is being helmed by Andrea Dorfman and was written by Jennifer Deyell. And it sounds like Peretti is going to flip the seemingly sexist term on its head — something her Brooklyn Nine-Nine character would totally do, too.

Up until this point, Peretti has popped up in various movies like Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping and Game Night, but in very minor parts. She's also has her very own Netflix special One of the Greats, which is currently available for streaming. However, Spinster will serve as her first-ever leading role on the silver screen, which is exciting and a tribute to how undeniable her comedic talents are. (Though was there ever any doubt about that?)

Little else is known about the movie itself in regard to plot or who will be acting alongside Peretti in the film, but her name alone is sure to drawn in massive crowds. The actor won over many fans throughout these past five years, whether through her relatable tweets or her hilarious performances on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Speaking of which, you can't help but wonder what Gina would think about her real-life counterpart's latest business venture, which is why it's only fitting to look back on some of Gina's most iconic moments and see how she helped prepare Peretti to star in Spinster. Because whether you're a fan of the show or not, you can still admire all of the sage words of wisdom she has to offer.

She Knows How To Plan For The Future

When it comes to thinking ahead and knowing what she wants, no one does it better than Gina.

A Little Self-Reflection Never Hurt Anyone

If you're not happy with where you are in your life, the most helpful thing to do might be to try and figure out how you got there.

Breakups Are Hard. Not Being Able To Express Them With The Help Of Emojis Is Even Harder.

It's a solid attempt, but really just isn't able to pack the same punch.

Don't Be Afraid To Reach Out To Others

Whether you're feeling lonely or scared or upset, surround yourself with a solid support system.

Use Your Words

If that isn't the perfect parting line to say to the ex that wronged you, then what is?

Knowing Yourself Is Half The Battle

After all, if you don't know who you are, how can you expect anyone else to?

Don't Let Anything, Or Anyone, Define You

As mentioned above, at its core, the word "spinster" seems extremely sexist and offensive, so it'll be refreshing to see how Peretti addresses this problematic term. Knowing Gina, though, she's simply shrug off such a remark and revel in her own immortality.

When In Doubt, Think Of Beyoncé

Because when you're feeling lost or down in the dumps, the answer is almost always Beyoncé related.

Suffice to say, Gina could serve as the perfect source of inspiration for Peretti's latest character. And thankfully, now that NBC decided to renew Brooklyn Nine-Nine for a sixth season — thereby saving it from extinction after FOX opted not to pick it up — there are going to be many more classic Gina one-liners to come.