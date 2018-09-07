On the heels of her universally loved performance in Mamma Mia 2, Cher just announced that she's headed on her first U.S. tour in five years. The forthcoming Here We Go Again Tour, which is slated to get underway in 2019, will reportedly feature the legendary entertainer as she performs many of her hit songs as well as some other tunes from her ABBA tribute album Dancing Queen that is due to be released on September 28.

Cher revealed her plans to hit the road during a Friday, September 7 interview with The Ellen DeGeneres Show, according to E! News. Upon the announcement, DeGeneres jokingly asked, "Didn't you have a farewell tour about 15 years ago?" To which Cher replied, "Yeah, and I thought it was! I mean, I was old. I was already old. I was thinking, 'How many more can you have?' It's like Al Pacino. They brought it back." During her appearance on the talk show, the icon also graced viewers with a performance of ABBA’s “SOS” one of the songs which will appear on her upcoming album that pays homage to the Swedish pop group.

Cher's new tour dates will reportedly pick up shortly after the singer wraps up her 11-leg, 87-date residency which featured performances in Las Vegas, NV, Atlantic City, NJ and Oxon Hills, MD, according to Today.com

TheEllenShow on YouTube

Here are the complete Here We Go Again Tour dates scheduled for Cher's North American tour:

Cher – The Here We Go Again Tour Dates:

Jan. 17, 2019: Germain Arena in Ft. Myers, FL

Jan. 19, 2019: BB&T Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL

Jan. 21, 2019: Amway Center in Orlando, FL

Jan. 23, 2019: Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL

Jan. 25, 2019: Infinite Energy Arena in Atlanta, GA

Jan. 27, 2019: PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC

Jan. 29, 2019: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC

Jan. 31, 2019: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN

Feb. 2, 2019: Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, MS

Feb. 4, 2019: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY

Feb. 6, 2019: Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH

Feb. 8, 2019: United Center in Chicago, IL

Feb. 10, 2019: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH

Feb. 12, 2019: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI

Feb. 14, 2019: Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN

Apr. 18, 2019: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA

Apr. 20, 2019: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA

Apr. 22, 2019: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON

Apr. 24, 2019: Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON

Apr. 26, 2019: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY

Apr. 28, 2019: TD Garden in Boston, MA

Apr. 30, 2019 Springfield, MA MassMutual Center

May 2, 2019: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY

May 3, 2019: Prudential Center in Newark, NJ

May 8, 2019: Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI Van

May 10, 2019: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO

May 12, 2019: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI

May 14, 2019: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, NE

May 16, 2019: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, SD

May 18, 2019: Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN

The "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer, who is scheduled to be honored at the Kennedy Center later this year, will also serve as co-producer of The Cher Show, an upcoming Broadway musical opening December 3. She is additionally scheduled to tour Australia and New Zealand later this month.

With new music, an upcoming tour, residency, and current film in theaters, Cher continues to prove that she's one of the hardest working people in the entertainment industry. And it's likely that the fans planning to flock to one of her many concert dates will think so too.