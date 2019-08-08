Guacamole might need to take a seat, because Chipotle is testing Queso Blanco and it sounds like all we've ever wanted. Listen, I'm not here to dethrone the avocado-based dip, but the smooth and silky texture of melted cheese deserves a throne of its own. And what's cool is that we the people (sort of) get to decide the fate of the Queso Blanco's reign. As the dip is simply in test mode at select locations, customers will be able to let Chipotle know how they feel about it before it can make it can claim its crown — or, rather, make its national debut.

The new Queso Blanco is described in an official press release as "perfectly smooth" with a "bold cheese flavor" and "mild spicy heat." Smooth, spicy cheese? Point me in the direction of the nearest burrito bowl. The Queso Blanco, made from aged Monterey Jack cheese and white cheddar, along with serrano, poblano, and chipotle peppers, is popping up at 52 Chipotle restaurants across Dallas, Detroit, and San Diego. The latest dip will only be in stores for a limited time. The people of these select cities have have a most significant responsibility: deciding if the Queso Blanco is good enough for the rest of us.

"We listened to our guests and worked tirelessly in our kitchens to make an even better tasting queso. We are proud to have created a delicious recipe for Queso Blanco that uses only high quality, real ingredients that you can pronounce and find in your own kitchens at home," Chef Nevielle Panthaky, Vice President of Culinary at Chipotle, said in a press release. As the queso is in test mode, the company is open to customer feedback before deciding upon a national launch. Thankfully for the rest of the nation, it seems like the test cities are responding in favor to this new candidate for burrito bowl topping.

Chipotle

The test cities have taken to Twitter to address their admiration for the Queso Blanco. At this point, it's the only way the rest of us can get a ~taste~ of what Chipotle is cooking. One Twitter user raves, "Oh wow. Chipotle now has queso blanco which skyrockets them to number one in the queso wars." Another expressed their review for it with a series of flame emojis, indicating that the Queso Blanco is ~fire~.

This isn't the first time Chipotle has listened to the people. We said "free guacamole!" and Chipotle responded with, "OK!" And so, on Jul. 31, customers were treated to free guacamole for National Avocado Day. Though the promotion was only for one day, it wasn't the first time guacamole wouldn't cost extra and I feel like it won't be the last.

Chipotle/Twitter

This limited time offer in limited cities is worth taking lunch early for., and please, if you do, tweet your thoughts. We must know more about how it tastes. How it works on burrito bowls. How it clings to the freshly fried chips. We must know!

Guacamole is forever, but will Queso Blanco be? Oh, Queso Blanco, whatever your fate may be, you are the true ruler of my heart.