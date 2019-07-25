The heaping scoop of guac you want on top of your burrito bowl at Chipotle is extra. You know that. You've been told at least one million times. But on July 31 you won't hear this, because I am here to tell you that a scoop of guac will be free. And it's all because of a special day for a treasured fruit. It's National Avocado Day on July 31 and Chipotle is celebrating with free guacamole. As if you needed another reason to love Chipotle.

Avocados have swept millennials off their feet. Ever since we started smashing and smearing the soft green fruit on toast, we've been smitten. Avocados have even been a muse for footwear designers. And we now live in a world where we can express our love for the fruit through our choice of sneakers. Yes, you can wear your love for avocados on the actual feet you're being swept off of. And so National Avocado Day kind of feels more like Valentine's Day and Chipotle is giving us the best gift ever: free guac.

We've enthusiastically agreed again and again — to the point where shirts were created to express our consent — to paying more for guac. It's worth it. But on National Avocado Day, Chipotle will give our bank accounts a break. With the purchase of a regular priced entree, you'll be able to receive your guac for free. This offer is valid for one day only, on July 31, a day that shall forever be remembered as the day that guac was free. The offer is only available in the U.S., and only on orders that were placed online at chipotle.com or through the Chipotle app. A $10 minimum delivery applies. There's more where that free guac came from. Especially when you're a member of Chipotle's loyalty program.

Chipotle has been generous this year. In March 2019 the chain's Rewards Program launched nationwide. If your bank statement, like mine, is 75% Chipotle burritos, it would behoove you to sign up for the program. Rewards will roll in immediately after signing up. You'll receive 10 points just for becoming a member. When you earn up to 1,250 points, you'll win a free entree. (Free stuff feels a lot like winning, right?) Sign up for Chipotle Rewards on their app or through their website.

Let's be real, avocados deserve to be celebrated every day. And at Chipotle, they are. That's evidenced in the attention paid to the portions. The large side of guacamole at Chipotle is two times the size of a regular side. That's a lot of guac for your buck. And because the Mexican grill understands our love affair with their topping specifically, they even released their guacamole recipe in 2015.

But now let me really give you something to ~guac~ about. National Avocado Day isn't the only time to secure free guacamole at Chipotle. Go meatless and your guacamole will be free. Chipotle introduced new vegan and vegetarian bowls as part of its Lifestyle Bowl line and guac is free with the vegetarian option. Sofritas is included with the vegan bowl, which is why guac is extra with that option. When you go meat and tofu-less at Chipotle, everyday can be National Avocado Day. So, meat and tofu-less Mondays anyone?

However you choose to Chipotle, make sure you stop by your local restaurant on July 31 to celebrate the actual National Avocado Day when guac is not extra. I repeat, guac is not extra.