Thanos can't stop Captain America from making sure little girls will get to see Captain Marvel on the big screen in March. Chris Evans took part in the #CaptainMarvelChallenge, which is encouraging people to donate money so young women will get a chance to see Marvel's first female superhero grace the big screen free of charge.

"Donated!" Evans wrote on Twitter, sharing the GoFundMe page raising money to take girls to see Captain Marvel, aka the #CaptainMarvelChallenge. The fund-raising effort was started by Frederick Joseph, the founder of the nonprofit We Have Stories. On Jan. 8, Joseph launched the page and accompanying Twitter challenge with a tweet. "On International Women’s Day, Marvel Studios is releasing their first woman led film — Captain Marvel," he wrote. Joseph continued, calling Captain Marvel a film that "offers an opportunity to empower girls. Which is why @WHSorg has launched the #CaptainMarvelChallenge to take girls to see the film."

Specifically, the funds will go to help the girls of Girls Inc. LA, a nonprofit that "which provides hundreds of girls with life-changing support and real solutions to the unique issues they face," see the film, Joseph tweeted. "The girls they serve are from South Los Angeles, Watts and Compton."

The GoFundMe page looking to send these girls to see Captan Marvel states that "everyone should have an opportunity to see women in roles they can aspire to one day be, roles that show women as strong, smart and bold." All three traits certainly apply to Captain Marvel, who might be the Avengers' only hope in defeating Thanos when she finally joins the team in Avengers: End Game. After all, the superhero also known as Carol Danvers is the most powerful Avenger.

It's why Joseph, We Have Stories, and Girls Inc. LA want to "help girls from various backgrounds have the opportunity to see the film by providing tickets and renting out theaters." Not only because Captain Marvel is someone they can look up to, but because the movie's star Brie Larson is, too. As Joseph wrote in a statement announcing the fundraiser, "I am inspired by Brie and women around the globe and look forward to sending as many girls as possible to see this film."

Captain Marvel herself also wanted to make sure these girls got to see her onscreen when the movie hits theaters March 8. Since the fundraiser went public, Larson has retweeted Joseph, We Have Stories, and GoFundMe's posts about the challenge. A sign that she's in full support of getting these girls to the theaters free of charge.

As The Mary Sue pointed out, this isn't the first time Joseph has launched a challenge like this. Last year, he started the #BlackPantherChallenge, raising over $50,000 to send kids to see Black Panther, Marvel's first superhero movie starring a person of color. It led to similar challenges including one looking to help kids who couldn't afford to see Ava DuVernay's A Wrinkle In Time in the theaters see it for free.

It seems that when it comes to this challenge, people were happy to follow Captain America's lead, reaching into their wallets to help this good cause. Right now, the GoFundMe is less than five thousand dollars away from hitting its $20,000 goal. Aall it needs is a few more Avengers to help carry this one over the finish line. Joseph even has two in mind. So, what do you say Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey, Jr.? You ready to rock the #CaptainMarvelChallenge?