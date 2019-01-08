The next big thing coming from Marvel Studios is going to be one of their most groundbreaking yet. From the looks of the new Captain Marvel trailer, it seems that Captain Marvel, aka Carol Danvers, is going to make quite the introduction for herself. There will always be haters, but after watching the newest footage, they can definitely take a seat, because not only is Captain Marvel the first female-led film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), but it's also clearly going to feature its most powerful superhero to date.

On Jan. 7, the newest "special look" at the next Marvel movie was released, and it gives an even better look at what Captain Marvel can do, while also giving fans a peek at Carol Danvers' personality. Just two months before Brie Larson's depiction of the hero comes to the big screen in March, Marvel is showing fans a bit more of her friendship with Nick Fury, as well as her immense powers. As Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige, said in an interview with Vulture in 2016, she's the best. "With Captain Marvel, she is as powerful a character as we’ve ever put in a movie," he said. "Her powers are off the charts, and when she’s introduced, she will be by far the strongest character we’ve ever had."

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

And these powers are on full display in this new Captain Marvel trailer. In one scene, Fury asks Carol how he's supposed to trust that she's not a shape-shifting Skrull, aka the bad aliens, but a good alien. To answer, Carol just casually blasts a hole in the bar, with a smug grin on her face. While Fury is rightly alarmed and confused, she then points out that it's a Photon Blast, which Skrulls can't do. Even though Fury is still incredulous, it's a perfect scene to really highlight this new character's talents.

In the comics, Photon blasts, or Photon energy manipulation, is just one of Captain Marvel's many, many powers. As the trailer also shows, she can fly and has superhuman speed and strength. While the first two trailers have of course shown that she is, in fact, a superhero, this new footage really lets the audience get to know Carol and see her personal side in addition to her "Earth's Mightiest Hero" side.

The footage shows a grunge-esque Carol Danvers riding a motorcycle (yes, both amazing choices), and bantering with a young Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) at a bar. "Did you have a rough day, Agent Fury?" she asks with a playful dryness. And it only gets better, as Carol distinguishes herself as one of the few superheroes willing to challenge the S.H.I.E.L.D. boss.

Fury also states that he's never seen anything like her, and thanks to the new shots of her training with Jude Law's unnamed Captain Marvel character and fighting in and on top of a train, it's easy to see why. And watching her power light up the screen is just further proof that Captain Marvel is going to have a huge role in not only Avengers: Endgame but also Phase 4 of the MCU. And that's how it should be.