With his timely and on-point current events commentary, Chris Evans continues to prove that he's just like Captain America off-screen. Most recently, Evans' tweet about people who avoid politics sends a strong message about being a spectator in today's political landscape. But instead of forcing his views on anyone, the Avengers star implores those individuals to really think carefully about their stance (or lack thereof).

On Monday, Oct. 7, Evans urged anyone who "chooses to stay out of politics" to consider what breaking point would make them finally feel the need to get involved. Next, he asked those same apolitical people to consider if that point has actually already happened, perhaps "too slowly to notice." In other words, the Marvel actor encouraged everyone to pay close attention to what's happening now in our country and what direction things are headed before they take a backseat. As his proactive approach makes clear, Evans is definitely not one to silently sit and watch when it comes to politics.

The actor's latest tweet comes amidst an ongoing inquiry into President Donald Trump's correspondence with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. During a July 25 phone call with Zelensky, Trump reportedly called for Ukraine to investigate the business dealings of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, for supposed corruption. (There has been no evidence to suggest wrongdoing on the Bidens' part.) Trump's chat, which triggered a whistleblower complaint filed in August, subsequently sparked calls for impeachment from the House of Representatives.

In light of all of the impeachment talk, Evans once again took to Twitter to share his thoughts about Trump and his administration. On Sept. 30, the actor wrote that people connected to the president right now will expose him in the future, claiming Trump is "confusing their fear with loyalty." Evans wrote, "Once he’s gone, they’ll [be] eviscerating him. The damage he’s caused with be studied for generations. His legacy is irreversibly set."

Evans has been outspoken on Twitter for some time now, often highlighting important issues and dismantling dangerous ideals in the process. Back in early 2017, the Avengers: Endgame star shared his concern on Twitter over the appointment of people such as Steve Bannon, Michael Flynn, and Jeff Sessions to Trump's cabinet, appointments which pleased former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, David Duke. When Duke tweeted his support for Trump, Evans, in turn, responded with a flurry of tweets.

First, Evans referenced some of Duke's other "nuggets of bigotry." But then, the actor said that he was choosing to lead with love, writing, "I don't hate them. That's YOUR method. I love. Try it. It's stronger than hate. It unites us. I promise it's in you under the anger and fear."

As for why he speaks up regarding issues that others may stay quiet about, Evans told the Hollywood Reporter that he simply can't ignore what's happening. "You don't want to alienate half your audience," he told the publication in March. "But I'd be disappointed in myself if I didn't speak up. Especially for fear of some monetary repercussion or career damage — that just feels really gross to me."

But Evans isn't just speaking out and using Twitter as a platform, he's trying to create his own platform, too. In April, the star announced he's been involved in a new non-partisan project called A Starting Point, a civic engagement site that aims to "demystify politics" by showcasing both Democratic and Republican lawmakers' positions on various issues.

It's currently unclear when A Starting Point will launch, but in the meantime, Evans is clearly not afraid to venture into political territory in any way possible. And based on all of his recent tweets about President Trump, he will continue to speak out when necessary.