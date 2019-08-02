Despite any rumors you may have heard, Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin aren't headed to Splitsville just yet. According to Us Weekly, Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are still together, even though it was rumored in mid-June that the two parted ways. The publication also noted in their Aug. 2 report that this news comes as the couple was spotted hanging out during two nights in a row recently.

Us Weekly reported that Martin and Johnson are "back together" (it's unclear when, and if, they actually broke up). They were spotted together recently on July 31, as the Coldplay frontman was by his girlfriend's side at a wrap party for her film Covers, per Us Weekly. He also joined Johnson at the premiere of her film The Peanut Butter Falcon, which was held in Los Angeles on Aug. 1.

A source also confirmed to E! News that Martin and Johnson are indeed an item, adding, "They're planning to spend more time together later this summer." Prior to the release of these reports, the pair, who began dating in late 2017, were last spotted together in public back in April. By all accounts, they were going strong and were possibly even heading towards an engagement, as E! News mentioned. However, come mid-July, it was rumored that they had ultimately parted ways.

Jemal Countess/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Multiple outlets, such as The Mirror, reported back in June that Martin and Johnson had split. The publication claimed that the couple split sometime in May, as the singer supposedly told his friends that he was single. A source, who claims to be close to Martin, told the publication about the reported breakup, "There was talk of engagement but now he says they have gone their separate ways, which has come as a real surprise to everyone.”

As previously mentioned, prior to those split rumors, Johnson and Martin seemed to be going strong. The pair were first linked together in October 2017, as People reported that they grabbed dinner together. In December 2017, Us Weekly confirmed that they were involved in a romantic relationship. "Dakota and Chris are definitely dating,” a source told the publication, "They’ve gotten to know each other really well and are very comfortable from one another. Chris sends Dakota his music to get her opinion. It’s more than just a fling."

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Johnson and Martin have taken a private stance when it comes to speaking out about their relationship, the Fifty Shades of Grey actor did address her romance with the singer for the first time back in September 2018, albeit briefly. The star was asked by Tatler about her relationship with the musician, to which she replied (as obtained via E! News), "I'm not going to talk about it. But I am very happy." Interestingly enough, her mother, Melanie Griffith, had a little more to say about the romance during a May 2018 interview with People. "I adore him!" she said, before adding, "But she is very private about her life and I respect that."

Even though Johnson and Martin clearly like to keep the details about their relationship private, at least fans now know, thanks to Us Weekly's report, that the couple is still together.