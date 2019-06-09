It is officially the summer wedding season! Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are reportedly married, according to People. On Saturday, the couple hosted their wedding in in Montecito, California, and were spotted heading to the reception area. Both stars were surrounded by friends and family for the special day, as per the report. The bride's parents, Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger were in attendance, as were her siblings Patrick, Christopher, and Christina. Pratt's 6-year old son Jack was also part of the festivities. Schwarzenegger and Pratt have yet to confirm the news in an official statement.

Given these star's busy schedules, the wedding date may not be a surprise. Pratt and Schwarzenegger got engaged in January of 2019. Both stars shared the big news with fans on social media. The Avengers actor shared an engagement photo with Schwarzenegger on Instagram, who can be seen showing off her ring in the picture. Pratt wrote:

"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

Schwarzenegger posted the photo on Instagram as well, writing, "My sweet love. Wouldn’t want to live this life with anyone but you." In February, Chris Pratt hinted at the wedding date, revealing that the two were planning the nuptials for the next year.

Following the ceremony, guests were reportedly treated to outdoor music and a summer-themed menu made from locally-sourced food, as per People. Pratt reportedly gave a gracious speech for guests as well, thanking the couple's loved ones for attending. The reception also included plenty of dancing to pop hits like "24K Magic" and "Party in the U.S.A" in the outdoor party area.

The wedding news follows a whirlwind romance for Pratt and Schwarzenegger. The couple were first spotted together in June of 2018, out together on a date night in Atlanta, as per People. Schwarzenegger's mother, reportedly introduced the couple. The two stars were once again linked on Father's Day in 2018, and then out together several times around Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

Since the engagement, the couple have continued to take their relationship to the next level. In February, Schwarzenegger visited Pratt's farm in Washington. The actor posted a picture of Schwarzenegger moving in on Instagram, writing, "When you need to see if your stuff will fit in the new place but you forgot the tape measure." The couple made their red carpet debut at Avengers: Endgame in April, as per Today.

The red carpet appearance was not the only hint that the wedding was close. In late April, Schwarzenegger hosted a bridal shower at her mother's home in Los Angeles, according to E! News. Pratt reportedly stopped by the shower to offer a moving toast about his bride-to-be, showing just how happy these two stars are together. The event was reportedly elegant and featured a guest list that included Oprah, and it seems likely the couple's wedding was a similarly tasteful event.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger have yet to share pictures from the ceremony on social media, but the two have not shied away from posting relationship updates in the past. It's not yet clear how much the two stars intend to share with fans from their big day, but no matter what the couple shares, it's clear to all these two are so happy together.