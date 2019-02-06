Chris Pratt’s New ‘Lego Movie 2’ Character Pokes Some Harmless Fun At His Other Famous Roles

If you loved Chris Pratt's voice work as Emmet in 2014's The Lego Movie, then the chances that you'll like the 2019 follow-up even more. In The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, out Feb. 8, Chris Pratt plays a new Lego character in addition to his role as Emmet. While Emmet is somewhat reminiscent of Pratt's dopey and lovable Parks and Recreation character, Andy Dwyer, you can think of Pratt's new character, Rex Dangervest, as an amalgamation of the actor's latest action movie characters.

In fact, the Lego Movie 2 trailer quite literally calls out Rex Dangervest as such. When he first appears, he introduces himself as a "galaxy- defending archeologist, cowboy, and raptor trainer," which also describes Pratt's roles in Guardians of the Galaxy, The Magnificent Seven, and Jurassic World — along with a wink to the rumors that Pratt might play Indiana Jones in the future Dangervest breaks out in laughter over the litany of adventurous roles, and Emmet laughs along before abruptly stopping and responding, "I don't get it." From that moment on, it seems like both of Pratt's Lego Movie 2 characters struggle to "get" each other, with Emmet feeling jealous about Rex Dangervest's badass heroism.

Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

While the trailer makes it seem like Rex and Emmet clash as each other's polar opposites, Pratt recently revealed in an interview with the YouTube channel FilmIsNow that the two characters he plays end up working well together. "They're just different all the way around... It's really nice, it creates a good friendship and a good team," Pratt said. Then, he explained that even though Rex seems a lot more adventurous and heroic on paper, he has his own troubling past to overcome.

According to Pratt, Rex Dangervest is "a guy who's really tough and hardened by being left under a dryer for two years... He's basically been alone for year and [it] hardened his heart and he's very tough." As you know from the first Lego Movie, Emmet's happy-go-lucky attitude definitely provides the opposite of a lone-ranger vibe. It sounds like both of the Lego men have a lot to learn from each other, but you probably wouldn't be alone in in hoping that Emmet doesn't change too much under the influence of an extreme badass like Rex.

If anyone can appreciate the value in Emmet's mushy personality, despite a hard-plastic exterior (pun intended), it's Pratt. In a 2014 interview with ABC 7, Pratt sang the praises of his original Lego Movie character's vulnerability. "[Emmet] is so likable, I think — early on in the film, he realizes he's invisible... That's why I kind of fall with this character. I feel bad for him. I feel like, 'Man, aw buddy that doesn't feel good to feel that,'" the actor said.

While Emmet might end up drawing stubble on his face with a marker to look like Rex, you can bet that he'll remain the cheerful underdog that he's always been. It sounds like Emmet will teach Rex Dangervest a lot of important, heartwarming lessons in The Lego Movie 2, and that's something to get excited about.