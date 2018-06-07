It's been more than two weeks since Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed their second child into the world, but now, Teigen is celebrating the date he was actually supposed to make his grand entrance. Late Wednesday night, Teigen celebrated baby Miles' due date with an adorable Instagram post, and in true Teigen tradition, she also took the opportunity to make fun of herself. But really, did anyone expect anything else form her?

Teigen shared an adorable photo of Miles taken right after he was born — very similar to the one that Legend originally shared on his Instagram to announce his birth, showing off Miles' very thoughtful poses as his tiny arm cradles his head. And of course, her caption was injected with her usual brand of self-deprecating humor by calling herself and Legend are boring.

"Today was your original due date but you heard how cool we are since that’s all we talk about (how cool we are) and you wanted to see what all the fuss was about, 3 weeks early," Teigen wrote. "Well we tricked u! We are boring AF but we love you!"

Not sure if Teigen is aware of this, but she and her husband just so happen to be very interesting people. An award winning musician and a woman who is not only a successful model but also a cookbook author and pretty much everyone's favorite person to follow on Twitter? Legend and Teigen would be fully justified in talking about how cool they are all the time because they are that cool, and any baby would be lucky to have parents like them.

And of course, Miles' older sister is also the opposite of boring. Have you seen this girl dance in her car? Who wouldn't want to be born early just to become a part of this fun?

See? She's a blast. And with any luck at all, she will teach Miles her moves when he's old enough to join her.

On May 20, Teigen shared the news that Miles was born with a post on Instagram, showing off a photo of him for the first time. It was a bummer to hear that her stream of hilarious pregnancy tweets were coming to an end, but honestly, is there anything better than baby pictures? Probably not.

"Hello, world!" she wrote in her caption. "This is Miles Theodore Stephens - We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love."

Since then, Teigen's Instagram has been filled with a flurry of posts about her kids — what it's like to be a mom of two children instead of one, the usual stream of Luna's adventures, and gorgeous photos of her and Legend in action. But best of all, she also happened to share the cutest brother and sister photo ever, which shows that Luna and Miles seem to be getting along just fine already.

If you follow Teigen, you've seen and freaked out about this photo already, but it's so cute that it's definitely worth looking at multiple times.

Miles is a very lucky little guy to have been born in such a fun family, but TBH, anyone who knew that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend would be their parents would want to hurry up and be born, right? It's already been nice to hear Teigen's words about him, and it's going to get even better when he's old enough to play and dance in hot pink cars with his sister.