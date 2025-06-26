Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are going their separate ways. After weeks of split rumors, People reported on June 26 that the couple has broken up after nine years together. The singer and actor got engaged in 2019 after three years of on-and-off dating, and share a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom. Neither Perry nor Bloom has commented on the reports directly.

TMZ first reported their split on June 24, stating that Bloom would be attending Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding in Venice, Italy, as a “single man.” Regardless of their current status, Perry is not able to attend their nuptials that weekend as she has tour dates in Australia.

While it’s unknown when the break-up occurred, Perry mentioned Bloom as recently as May, when she jokingly told a fan to stop “DM-ing my man” at her Lifetimes Tour stop in Las Vegas. “You didn't come to see me play," she said, as seen in a viral clip. “If you keep on DM'ing my man, I'm going to have you removed. Seriously, get your own life.”

The two made their last public appearance at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars Party in March, walking the red carpet together.

Katy & Orlando’s Love Story

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Perry and Bloom first met at a Golden Globes after-party in 2016, where they were brought together — but almost torn apart — by In-N-Out Burger. “I had my security guard grab 10 In-N-Outs and all of a sudden I see my boyfriend's hand — he wasn't even sitting at our table — he just swoops in and he grabs it and I was like, 'Hey that's my burger!’” Perry recalled on a 2019 episode of American Idol.

They made their relationship official at the Cannes Film Festival in May, but eventually split in 2017, remaining apart for over a year. Perry opened up about that break on the Call Her Daddy podcast in September. "I was fresh out of a relationship, and I was just like, ‘I can't do this anymore. I need to go swim in a different pond,’ but I had yet to do a lot of real work,” she explained.

Perry eventually initiated the couple’s reconciliation before Bloom popped the question on Valentine’s Day in 2019. In March 2020, Perry announced that she was pregnant with their first child in her “Never Worn White” video, before welcoming Daisy that August.