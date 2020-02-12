Chrissy Teigen’s daughter Luna is very much following in her mother’s footsteps, modeling for sunglasses brand Quay Australia’s latest advertising campaign beside her famous mother. The Chrissy x Quay Australia ads are giving major Spring vibes, right down to the duo’s chosen matching looks.

The three-year-old and her mom sport a breezy mommy-and-me look, featuring a light blue one-piece swimsuit layered under a white button-down shirt. They both accessorized with the purple oversized Aviator sunglasses from Teigen’s latest Chrissy x Quay collection; Teigen wears the Jezabell Glitter style, while Luna opts for the Stop and Stare.

The campaign features a number of photos of Teigen alone—styling her sunglasses with chunky gold earrings, an embellished headband, and effortless topknot—but we must say, little Luna is giving the model and TV show host a run for her money.

Might a Luna design collaboration be coming in the future? That answer is yes, if her camera-ready pose and Instagram-featured personality are any indication. In the meantime, you can shop the entire Chrissy x Quay collection here.

Alongside designing her new collection, Chrissy was busy hitting the awards show circuit, including Beyoncé's Oscars afterparty. For the occasion, she wore an Aadnevik sheer ruffled gown styled by Monica Rose. And true to form, Chrissy shared a witty Instagram post from the evening, informing her followers of an awkward encounter with Beyoncé. “Changed for the night!” she wrote. “@Beyonce if there is any, any way you’re reading this please just know I stare at you and don’t talk because I am truly so nervous to say something stupid but we love you and thank you so much!" Nervous around Beyoncé? Chrissy's never been relatable.