May 16 marks an exciting day for the Teigen-Legend family, as they're celebrating the first birthday of one of their own. As they posted on their Instagram accounts, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's birthday posts for Miles weren't just undeniably cute, they were also filled with so much love.

Of course, the always-amazing couple couldn't help but take to social media to honor their son. Legend started off with the birthday wishes by posting a photo of his mini-me, featuring the one-year-old in one of his snazziest outfits, and writing, "Our beautiful boy is 1 year old today! We love you, Miles!" Teigen's Instagram post shortly followed suit in the cuteness department. She posted a snap of her son, which featured him with his hands covering his ears and the most adorable expression you've ever seen.

The Lip Sync Battle host wrote a caption that partially contained Miles' own "thoughts" on his special day. In short, her message was full ofher classic humor and a ton of sweetness. She wrote, “I can’t believe I’m 1 today!!!!” Happy birthday to the absolute best baby boy I could ever imagine having." If these lovely birthday posts aren't enough to add a little bit of sweetness to your day, I don't know what would.

Teigen and Legend had some big plans for their son's first birthday party. But, unfortunately, as detailed on Twitter, those celebrations may have to wait. On May 15, Teigen took to Twitter to seek out some advice from her fans in regards to Miles' birthday celebrations. She asked her followers, "is it wrong to change your baby's birthday? it's gonna rain tomorrow :( he won't even know right."

One of her fans suggested that she have the party indoors, but there was only one problem with that possible solution: Teigen was going to hold a petting zoo-themed party for her one-year-old son, meaning it had to be outside. So, it looks like Miles' party is going to have to be postponed just a little bit.

One year ago, Teigen and Legend introduced the world to their son (the couple also share a daughter together, Luna, who was born in 2016). The cookbook author first announced the birth on May 16 by posting simply, "Somebody’s herrrrrrre!" A couple of days later, she offered up some more details about her bundle of joy, telling fans that he looks similar to her daughter Luna. When one fan directly asked whether he looks similar to his older sister, she replied, "Same nose! He is a few weeks early so he’s litttttttle and makes the teeniest noises. We are in love."

On May 20, Teigen shared the first photo of her son while also revealing his name. She detailed, on Instagram:

"Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens - We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!"

Cut to present day and Teigen and Legend are celebrating baby Miles' first birthday. According to their social media posts, they're doing so in style with the absolute cutest Instagram messages ever and even (weather permitting) a fun petting zoo celebration.