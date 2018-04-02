A certain former Fox News host was abruptly shut down after he shared his thoughts on NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live! Chrissy Teigen clapped back at Bill O'Reilly after he mocked her husband John Legend, who starred as Jesus in the production.

During the performance last night, O'Reilly tweeted, "Watching JC Superstar on NBC. Who knew Jesus of Nazareth ran a tattoo parlor? Geez." Without skipping a beat, Teigen replied, "Yes the shop specializes in coverups that aren’t 32 million dollars."

In October last year, the New York Times reported that O'Reilly paid a $32 million settlement to former Fox News analyst Lis Wiehl after she accused him of sexual harassment. Her allegations against O'Reilly included repeated harassment in addition to sending images of gay porn and other "sexually explicit material" to her.

Prior to that, the Times reported that O'Reilly and Fox News' parent company, 21st Century Fox, paid five women who'd worked with the TV host in some capacity a total of $13 million in settlements for sexual harassment allegations. The money reportedly prevented them from taking legal action or publicly discussing the incidents, which allegedly ranged from verbal abuse and inappropriate sexual comments to unwanted advances.

After adamantly denying the accusations, calling the Times report "a malicious smear," O'Reilly was let go from the network not long after the stories broke.

Before O'Reilly left Fox News, his attorney, Marc Kasowitz, released a statement calling the Times stories part of an "orchestrated campaign by activists and lawyers to destroy Mr. O’Reilly."

Once he'd been fired, O'Reilly said in a statement it was "tremendously disheartening" to part ways with the network, which he'd been with for more than 20 years, "due to completely unfounded claims." He added that this was "the unfortunate reality many of us in the public eye must live with today."

While O’Reilly wasn’t a fan of Legend’s portrayal of Jesus, a lot of other viewers were. People were blown away by his vocals, particularly a high note he hit during the song “Gethsemane.”

Others were really entertained by the fashion choices of Jesus and his disciples. “I have a feeling whoever has the deepest V will be crucified,” Teigen tweeted during the performance. She herself was a big fan of “hot Jesus,” as she referred to her husband’s character.

“He’s like a hip Jesus,” Teigen told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show before the performance aired. “I saw their fitting and it was so funny, it’s like white Balmain jeans, Rick Owens torn, white shirt. I’m like, ‘Jesus is hot!’ He looks good!'”

Unsurprisingly, Teigen live-tweeted the entire performance. True to her snarky social media presence, she made a lot of jokes during the show, but also tweeted support for her husband. “He won’t say it but I know he was nervous for that song,” she wrote after Legend's performance of “Gethsemane.” “So good!!”

Meanwhile, O’Reilly had no response to Teigen's epic Twitter burn. He didn’t tweet the rest of the night after taking the jab at the singer. Not only did Teigen come to Legend's defense, but a lot of his fans also spoke up for him, too. "I believe it's called an interpretation," someone tweeted. "Bill O'Reilly was sued and had to pay millions for sexual harassment lawsuits," another Twitter user wrote. "His opinion of anything related to Jesus is totally irrelevant."

O'Reilly also wasn't alone in his criticism of the performance. "The very highest height of hypocrisy and devilish nonsense is the idea of John Legend playing the role of Jesus Christ or Chrissy Teigen talking about what should be normal and what, out of bounds," someone tweeted. "Ridiculous and absurd!"

Teigen didn't seem to be bothered by their opinion, either. She made a joke out of it just as she did with O'Reilly's comments. "The reviews are in!!!" she replied. "The people love it!!!!"