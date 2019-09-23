Even from another state, Chrissy Teigen stole the award show spotlight. On Sunday night, Teigen tweeted about missing the 2019 Emmys, and while she wasn't at the ceremony, her post was still hilarious. Fans have come to look forward to Teigen's award show commentary — whether she's in the audience making silly faces, or sharing her thoughts on social media. Unfortunately, the cookbook author was out of town for a family event, but that didn't stop her from sharing at least a few funny tweets.

During the Emmys, Teigen shared a video of Miles dancing on Twitter, revealing that the whole family was in Ohio to celebrate John Legend's father's birthday. She wrote:

"oh you at the Emmys?? well miles and I are jamming out at grandpa legends’s 70th birthday in Springfield, Ohio!"

While the rest of Hollywood prepared to hit the red carpet, the Legend family was having a bash of their own. In the video, baby Miles spins in circles while music plays in the background, and family members can be seen chatting in the back. Teigen also tweeted a funny response to the typo in her original post, writing, "Legendeseseseses’s*"

Over on her Instagram Story, Teigen shared more moments from the wholesome family get-together. One video h she captioned, "Hanging at Granny's!!! #OHIO." She also shared a video of a cinnamon bun pie the family brought, writing, "brought the pies to Ohio!"

Over the weekend, John Legend shared a picture of his father from the birthday bash on Instagram, writing, "Happy 70th birthday dad! @popz_topz." Legend also posted a photo of Miles with his mother on Instagram, writing, "Miles and his beautiful grandmothers!"

Teigen and Legend opted for a weekend of family bonding and pie instead of hitting the red carpet, and it doesn't seem like anyone in the family regretted the decision. Fans, on the other hand, were likely missing Teigen's iconic award show facial expressions. In 2015, Teigen cried as Legend accepted a Golden Globe for Best Original Song, and her crying face went immediately viral. The cookbook mogul leaned into the meme, tweeting, "Sorry I don't practice my cry face okay."

In September of 2018, Teigen addressed her silly award show faces during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, saying that her hilarious expressions were entirely involuntary. "That was me trying not to react at all," she said. "You know how it works at these things. The camera’s like two feet in front of you and the red light goes on and as soon as that light goes on I’m like, ‘Be normal.'"

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube

Even when she isn't attending an award show, the cookbook mogul's Twitter commentary is worth following. In February, Teigen live-tweeted the 2019 Grammys, and for many, her real-time thoughts were more entertaining than the show. To start off the night, Teigen hilariously explained Legend's absence from the show on Twitter, writing, "no Grammys for us today. john got and EGOT and egot lazy."

Fans might be disappointed that Teigen's meme-worthy facial expressions or typical Twitter commentary didn't make an appearance for this year's Emmys, the star still shared a few funny posts. And who doesn't love a great video of her kids?