Chrissy Teigen was greeted with the best surprise on Feb. 21: a baby shower! Chrissy Teigen's friends threw her a surprise baby shower, according to her own Instagram post about the event and as reported by Us Weekly. And the whole celebration was as sweet as it sounds.

Teigen posted a video on Instagram, which showed herself with four of her best friends, Sybil Dessau, MG Washington, Vanessa Colombo, and stylist Nicole Fasolino. The model's surprise baby shower seemed like a low-key event with her tight-knit group of gal pals. In the clip, you can tell that she was thrilled with her friends' surprise for her. She said, "Guys, look. These are my best girlfriends on the planet. I have a surprise baby shower." Teigen was definitely feeling the love from her friends. She captioned her post in part, "Love you guys so much. Thank you for loving me back."

The Lip Sync Battle co-host shared some of the gifts she received from her pals on Snapchat, and her friends' gifts, of course, didn't disappoint. Some of her presents included a Polaroid camera, the children's book Iggy Peck, Architect by Andrea Beaty, and a selection of products from Hatch Mama, a clothing and beauty brand for mothers.

Chrissy Teigen/Snapchat

Any fan of Teigen's knows that she's expecting her second child with husband John Legend, as the model announced in an adorable video on Instagram in November 2017 (where she even sarcastically "confirmed" that "it's john's!" in the caption). She only recently revealed the sex of her and Legend's newest addition to their family. On Jan. 28, she posted a photo of herself at the Grammys with the caption "mama and her baby boy."

Teigen revealed even more details about her pregnancy when she appeared on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Feb. 19. She also told the host that she is due in June. However, there's one thing the Lip Sync Battle co-host is unsure of when it comes to her baby, and it's kind of important: She doesn't know what to name him. She said, "Boy names are really tough. I don't even think he'll have a middle name 'cause we can't think of a first name."

Host Ellen DeGeneres did suggest "Urban Legend," which would be all kinds of hilarious. But, the two didn't make any headway on a possible name. Luckily, Teigen still has some time to figure out a cute moniker for her little one.

TheEllenShow on YouTube

While Teigen's recent surprise baby shower was a casual and fun event, she's gone totally all-out before. In 2016, when she was pregnant with her daughter, Luna, the model actually had two baby showers. According to E! News, she had her first party in New York City, where her hubby was crowned as the "Baby Daddy." And Teigen also got her own stylish "Baby Mama" crown, too.

The model then had her next baby shower in Los Angeles, also as E! News notes, where some very famous friends were in attendance. Teigen celebrated her mom-to-be status along with Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian, who she's been friends with for years. Kris Jenner and Jenna Dewan-Tatum also attended the event, where guests snacks on yogurt parfaits, cupcakes, and McDonalds. In one fun snap from the event, courtesy of Jenner, Teigen and Khloé got silly in a photo booth in a way that only these two women could.

Teigen's latest baby shower wasn't a grand affair like her past ones. However, it looks like she still had a blast just celebrating her baby boy with some of her closest friends.