For many, this trend is far from the greatest thing since sliced bread. If you haven't heard about how bagels are sliced in St. Louis, Missouri, prepare yourselves. The issue has caused quite a stir across the internet that even Chrissy Teigen is commenting on the bagel-slicing situation. You better believe that Teigen is not happy, just like many others, about people in St. Louis slicing a bagel like a loaf of bread. Yes, you read that right. Apparently, slicing bagels vertically is a thing in the midwestern city.

As the Cravings: Hungry For More author tweeted on March 28,

"vote NO on prop: slicingbagels."

She also wrote,

"I mean you can, and should, slice them once, horizontally."

Teigen has spoken.

The bagel slicing ordeal began on March 25 when a Twitter user named Alek Krautmann tweeted a photo of two boxes of bagels sliced like bread that were purchased at Panera Bread (aka the St. Louis Bread Company in St. Louis). Next to the picture, Krautmann wrote, "Today I introduced my coworkers to the St Louis secret of ordering bagels bread sliced. It was a hit!" According to his Twitter bio, Krautmann is currently based in Washington, D.C.

It may have been a "hit" in Krautmann's office, but the same can't be said for other individuals. Some people are not only in shock over the bread-sliced bagel revelation, but also downright offended that anyone would cut a bagel as if it were a loaf of bread.

Even Panera Bread is divided over the issue. The restaurant chain replied to Kratumann on Twitter, "Our team is divided over here. Do other people slice their bagel Bread Co style?" Krautmann responded, "I’m proud to be a St Louis Bread Co (@panerabread) ambassador! I grew up at the Webster Groves Bread Co & one of the OG locales in south city before that. Cinnamon crunch bread sliced = [100 emoji]."

Krautmann has been fielding tweets left and right on Twitter regarding his photo that he probably had no idea would cause such a social media frenzy. If you scroll through his "Tweets & replies," you'll see people have a lot of comments and questions that he's been happy to answer.

He even replied to a tweet from New York U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, who wrote Krautmann, "On behalf of the New York Delegation: St. Louis, fuhgeddaboudit." Krautmann responded, "Cinnamon crunch & asiago cheese bread co bagels bread sliced are the way to go, but I wouldn’t dream of doing it with NYC bagels & lox! We good, Senator?"

Other St. Louis residents have Krautmann's back, including Twitter user Christina Stiehl, who tweeted, "Can confirm. No one has ever eaten an entire cinnamon crunch bagel from St. Louis Bread Company (or 'Panera' for you other folk). It must be bread-sliced and shared. Justice for bread-sliced chocolate chip bagels, too. I stand by this tweet."

Oh, and if that isn't enough, apparently eating the leftover "stale slices" make a great snack and are perfect for dipping. As Krautmann tweeted alongside a photo of the bagel slices and a container of hummus, "The few remaining stale slices are nice bagel chips w hummus." OK, well, this actually sounds pretty tasty.

Who new bagels bread-sliced would become such a heated topic? Krautmann probably thought he was doing a nice thing for his office (which he definitely did), and here he is now being questioned and even ridiculed for what is a common trend in St. Louis.

Even if you're totally against slicing bagels vertically, maybe people shouldn't knock it until they try it? With that, what are the chances Teigen will experiment slicing bagels St. Louis-style? If she does, let's hope she shares it on social media.