No awards show attendee wants the reaction camera on them in an awkward moment, but only Chrissy Teigen would actively try to crawl out of it. Honestly, nobody can blame her. At the 2018 Emmys, Chrissy Teigen's reaction to Michael Che and Colin Jost's monologue left little to the imagination.

Is anyone surprised that the evening's first meme went to the queen of awards show reacting herself? The monologue had some laughs, let's be fair, but most of the jokes fell to awkward silence and some gif-worthy moments.

More to come...