What started as a Tiffany Haddish anecdote has turned into a full-fledged mystery. Chrissy Teigen has a theory on who bit Beyoncé, and this is officially the mystery of the decade. This whole story started from an interview that Haddish gave GQ that went live on Monday, March 26. In the interview, the actor told a story that she'd somehow been keeping under wraps for months now, about an unnamed actor who reportedly bit Beyoncé at a party.

According to the Girls Trip star, the event was in December, where Haddish and Beyoncé took that famous selfie together, and one of the guests allegedly found herself putthing teeth on one of the greatest performers of our time — She. Bit. Beyoncé. When asked about Haddish's claim by GQ, the Beyoncé's rep stated, "I absolutely cannot comment on any of this, as I have no knowledge." So at the moment, Haddish's side of the story is the only one out there.

Everyone has understandably become very invested in finding out who this mystery woman is and why she did what she did. I mean, she bit Beyoncé. The most recent addition to the detective party is Teigen, who took to her Twitter hours after the article's publication to speculate on the alleged biter's identity. "I cannot leave this planet without knowing who bit Beyonce in the face," she tweeted to her nearly 10 million followers on March 26.

But just 20 minutes after her initial post, the 32-year-old followed it up with a tweet indicating that she might not be entirely in the dark on this one.

Teigen's followers immediately pounced on the subtweeted clue, begging their idol to reveal exactly whom she had in mind. But as of press time, the model has kept her lips zipped, except to deny that it's Gwyneth Paltrow, whom she says she loves. She has yet to offer a similar denial for any other names that have been thrown out, including that of Girls actor/creator Lena Dunham, who has been guessed by multiple fans.

She's only teased the info with a cryptic promise that the knowledge has been inside fans all along.

Basically, it's going to take a lot more detective work to get to the bottom of this alleged incident. Haddish told GQ that at this party in December, "There was this actress there, that's just, like, doing the mostest" — including biting Beyoncé. Haddish said "a lot of things happened" after that, including her own reported run-ins with this woman, whom reportedly told her to stop dancing. "Beyoncé and Jay-Z walked by me, and I tapped Beyoncé." Haddish told GQ. she verified with Bey herself that the unnamed woman bit her and Haddish said was willing to come to the superstar singer's defense. According to Haddish, Beyoncé asked her to just "have fun." In Haddish's own words, the Lemonade singer said some variation on, "Tiffany, no. Don't do that ... She not like that all the time. Just chill."

You may even want to revisit Haddish and Beyoncé's famous selfie, which Haddish posted on Instagram on Dec. 22, 2017. Haddish wrote in the caption:

@beyonce was telling me that my wig was slipping.... 😂 But for real she told me to have fun and I DID!

And the caption does seem to align with her anecdote in GQ.

So someone out there somewhere allegedly bit the great Beyoncé, Haddish knows who it is, and Teigen may or may not know who this toothy culprit is. In short, it's a glorious time to be alive, when all your favorites are embroiled in a mystery together. Cross your fingers and keep refreshing Twitter for more clues that may surface.