Chrissy Teigen might be largely staying at home, enjoying the musical stylings of her husband, John Legend, and the cutie faces of her children, Luna and Miles, but she emerged from her delicious food-filled house for a brief outing on Tuesday wearing a sweatsuit you definitely need to get your hands on.

Teigen was spotted carrying a pot of flowers in one hand and a lollipop in the other, clad in a gray sweatsuit from Tribe Kelley. Each piece in the set retails for under $100, and from the matching top-and-bottom to the classic heather gray tone, the off-duty look is a retro dream.

The brand, founded in 2014 by husband-and-wife team Brian and Brittney Kelley, is eco-conscious, ethically-sourced, and produced in downtown Los Angeles, California, with a plan to go completely sustainable by the end of the year. With bodysuits, sweats, and more, it’s a treasure trove of chic loungewear looks, which you’re certainly wearing more and more these days.

Ahead, shop Chrissy’s look in all it’s ‘90s-inspired glory.

Backgrid

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.