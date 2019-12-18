Consider this a reminder to always have cake on hand, just in case. On Tuesday, Dec. 17, shortly ahead of the season finale of NBC's biggest singing competition, Chrissy Teigen revealed that John Legend had sprung a Voice finale dinner on her at the last minute, leaving her to panic on Twitter that she wouldn't have enough time to arrange for a special evening for her husband's costars. While the cookbook author explained that she was aware that the Voice coaches — including Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani — would be coming over for dinner, Legend had neglected to tell her that the evening would be a celebration of the season finale.

"I didn’t know tonight was the Voice finale," Teigen wrote in a series of posts on Twitter. "John invited everyone to dinner at the house after and I’m really f*cking mad because I didn’t make a f*cking FINALE meal." Teigen went on to note that if she had known that it was the finale, "I would have gotten a cake or something," but she was now caught off guard. "It sounds dumb," she acknowledged, before explaining that when it comes to celebrations, "I am always in charge of doing the fun, extra sh*t and he has no idea how much I plan normally."

Teigen also shared a screenshot of a text conversation with Legend — whose contestant Katie Kadan finished in third place — in which she expressed her frustration with the musician. "Why wouldn't you plan something? I cannot plan every fun thing in your life for you," Teigen wrote in the messages. "They want to come over and have dinner with us," Legend responded, adding that his fellow judges "don't expect us to entertain them with something elaborate."

However, it seemed like Legend began to see his wife's point, as Teigen later revealed on her Instagram Story that the Grammy winner had, indeed ordered a last-minute cake for the celebrations. "This is our life in a nutshell," the cookbook author said in the video, while Legend showed off the "Solution Cake" that he got for his guests.

"And yet I ordered [all of] these, and this cake, which came 10 minutes before his," she added, panning to boxes and boxes of desserts that she had gotten for the guests. (In order to even the playing field, Teigen also jokingly wiped the message off of her husband's cake, while he teased her for ordering a less impressive treat.)

Despite all of the confusion and drama over the desserts in question, it looked like the Voice team had a great time with Teigen and Legend. "We had a dinner party. There was cake!" Legend wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo with Teigen, Shelton, Stefani, Clarkson and her husband, Brandon Blackstock. "Merry Christmas and happy Voice finale to all!"

While he didn't win Season 17, Legend will get another shot at the trophy when he returns to The Voice alongside Clarkson and Shelton, as well as new judge Nick Jonas. Thankfully, Season 18 doesn't premiere until February 2020, so Teigen has plenty of time to plan an elaborate meal for the next finale.