On Sunday, Jan. 6, Christian Bale accepted his 2019 Golden Globe for playing former Vice President Dick Cheney in the movie Vice with a very interesting reference in his speech. Bale thanked Satan in his 2019 Golden Globes speech and Twitter can't get enough. Bale won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy at the awards ceremony, which was held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

The actor thanked the film's director Adam McKay in his speech, referencing that he could play Mitch McConnell next, and then proceeded to thank Satan. “Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration on how to play this role,” Bale said in his speech. Wow. Bale plays Cheney in Vice, which is a satirical film about the former vice president's time in the White House with President George W. Bush (played by Sam Rockwell). Naturally, Twitter heard that and had a lot to say in response. Viewers on the social media platform expressed everything from saying Bale's remark was a total mood for 2019 to being incredible stunned.

The Church Of Satan's official Twitter account even responded to Bale's remark in a tweet on Sunday night:

To us, Satan is a symbol of pride, liberty and individualism, and it serves as an external metaphorical projection of our highest personal potential. As Mr. Bale's own talent and skill won him the award, this is fitting. Hail Christian! Hail Satan!

Additionally, here are some of the best of Twitter's reactions to Bale thanking Satan in his Golden Globes acceptance speech.

As you can see, Twitter had a whole range of responses to the part of Bale's Golden Globes speech where he thanked Satan for inspiring his starring role in Vice. No matter where you land on the political spectrum, you have to admit it was definitely an interesting choice of words by the actor — and even approved by the actual Church of Satan via Twitter.