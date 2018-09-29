There could be another wrinkle to the potential week-long delay of Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation vote by the Senate. Friend Leland Ingram Keyser says she believes Christine Blasey Ford's allegations against Kavanaugh and that she will cooperate with an FBI investigation.

Ford accused Kavanaugh of attempting to rape her at a small gathering when they were both in high school in the 1980s. She testified about her experience in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, as did Kavanaugh. Kavanaugh vehemently denied the allegation, citing, among other things, his detailed calendar records of that summer. Bustle has reached out to Kavanaugh for comment.

"Ms. Keyser does not refute Dr. Ford's account, and she has already told the press that she believes Dr. Ford's account. However, the simple and unchangeable truth is that she is unable to corroborate it because she has no recollection of the incident in question," wrote Howard Walsh, Keyser's attorney wrote in the letter sent to the committee overnight on Friday and obtained by CNN.

Keyser's attorney said she will "cooperate fully" with the FBI investigation into Ford's allegations. Walsh said Keyser wanted to clarify her previous statement on the allegation. Previously, Walsh released a statement for Keyser that read, "Simply put, Ms. Keyser does not know Mr. Kavanaugh and she has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering where he was present, with, or without, Dr. Ford," according to CNN.

Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

More to come ...