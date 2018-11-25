You know the drill: You're packing to head home for Christmas and find yourself with rather a lot to squish into your suitcase. Whether you have a big family or a bunch of "back home" mates, it always seems impossible to fit everything into your bag without breaking it (or your back). With this in mind, I've selected an edit of the most practical, lightweight but still-insanely-cool 2018 present ideas you can fit into a suitcase.

But before we check out what's made it onto the list, let's first rule out what we won't be taking home with us this festive season. If any of the following were on your present planning list, it's time to reach for the red pen and scratch them right out:

Candles: You want to lug around a heavy old three-wicker and arrive to pieces of broken glass in your luggage? No, I didn't think so. Yes Diptyque candles are irresistible, but resist you must.

Anything over 100ml/liquids: While many of us will probably just be driving or taking the train home for Christmas, others will have to go a little further and maybe even need to hop on a plane. If this is you, remember that you can't take anything over 100ml in terms of liquids if you're only taking hand luggage. In fact, if I were you, I'd avoid liquids altogether if you can help it. Nobody wants a Ross from Friends-style shampoo explosion at the other end.

Anything delicate: Yes, that lovely vase you've been eyeing up for your Mum is great, but have you given thought to how you're going to get it home if you're travelling a long distance? Yeah, exactly.

Heavy goods: I pack enough stuff to bring home for the Christmas holidays for myself, yet alone for gifts. While that mammoth coffee table book you've been umming and aahing over is beautiful, it's best left on Amazon this year.

And here's what you should be bringing:

Faux Fur Wine Tote £22 Anthropologie Errrrr, this may just be the most amazing present idea I've come across all season. Buy it for the wine-lover in your life and pack it away in your case with total ease.

Two-Sided Key Chain £14 Anthropologie Need to keep it small but cool? A key chain is the best kind of present when you're limited in space and I love this cool Anthropologie design.

Amelia Foldable Glass Display Frame £10 Urban Outfitters Yes, this one is a little more delicate than the other options, but if you wrap it in tissue paper it'll survive a journey and is still incredibly light to carry. Personalise it by adding in your own cute photos.

Huggable Alpaca Handwarmer £9 Urban Outfitters How unbelievably adorable is this little hand warmer? Fluffy and soft, you can squish this away in your suitcase. Just don't be tempted to keep it for yourself!