We’ve talked a lot about alternatives to flower bouquets this February already, so today, let’s turn our attention to ways you can switch up another Valentine’s Day mainstay: The heart-shaped box of chocolates. Because, I mean, sure, chocolate is great — but how do you feel about a heart-shaped box of Cinnabon cinnamon rolls? I feel even better about that, and wouldn’t you know it? Cinnabon has made it a reality this year, bless their sugary souls. And even better, you don’t only have access to this romantic wonder in brick-and-mortar Cinnabon stores; you can have them delivered, too. What a time to be alive!

Since its inception in 1985, Cinnabon’s menu hasn’t varied much. It sells pretty much one thing: Cinnamon rolls. These days, you can get them in a few different sizes — full-sized Bons, smaller MiniBons, and even smaller BonBites (although I’m not quite sure I’d go so far as to call them “bite-sized”) that come in sleeves of four — and a couple of flavor variations like Caramel Pecan, along with a few other treats (hi there, Center of the Roll); still, though, the bakery’s offerings have never strayed very far from their roots.

This February, though, those familiar sweets have gotten a small makeover — or at least, their packaging has. For Valentine’s Day 2019, you can gift your favorite people heart-shaped boxes packed full of MiniBons or BonBites. Called Cinnabon Heart Packs, they include either nine MiniBons or 16 BonBites — and the boxes also come emblazoned with a “Happy Valentine’s Day!” message. They’re available for $45.99 for the MiniBon box and $42.99 for the BonBites one. I don’t know about you, but as much as I love chocolate, I find the idea of a box of cinnamon rolls infinitely more appealing — so if your favorite people are also of that persuasion? Well, here’s your Valentine’s Day gift giving conundrum sorted.

It’s worth noting that the rolls inside the heart boxes are just, y’know, regular Cinnabons. It’s true that if the company really wanted to pull out all the stops, they would have made it possible to fill the heart-shaped boxes with equally heart-shaped cinnamon rolls — but given the, uh, challenges inherent in trying to shape a cinnamon roll as anything other than a squat little cylinder, I understand why that’s not an option… yet. Maybe that would be something to try next year? Call me, Cinnabon. I have loads of ideas for seasonally-appropriate cinnamon treats. (Cinnabon bouquet, anyone?)

Oh, but hey, guess what? If you don’t happen to live near a Cinnabon location — or if your recipient lives really far away from you — you can have a Cinnabon Heart Pack shipped anywhere in the United States, thanks to Cinnabon’s online gifting platform. The Cinnabon eCommerce gifting platform launched in November of 2018 (just in time for the holiday season), finally enabling us to give the gift of cinnamon rolls to anyone we like, assuming they’re based in the U.S. — including ourselves. And wouldn’t you know it? The Heart Packs are currently available on the eCommerce platform now, too. And did I mention that they arrive in packages full of pink confetti? Because they do. Just sayin'.

The rolls are shipped via FedEx standard overnight delivery, and can be delivered anywhere in the country — including Alaska and Hawaii. (The eCommerce site’s FAQ states that shipping is available in all 50 states, not just the 48 contiguous ones. Hoorah!) Once they’ve been delivered, all the recipient has to do is plunk a roll on a plate and pop it in the microwave to enjoy a nice, warm, gooey Cinnabon roll. Heck yes.

Grab the Heart Packs at Cinnabon’s online store, or find your nearest Cinnabon location here. Now if you’ll excuse me, I have some shopping to do…