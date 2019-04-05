On Tuesday, New Mexico joined a growing number of cities and states that celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day in place of Columbus Day, when Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation approving the change. It joins five states in designating a day to formally honor Native American people, as well as dozens of cities that already celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day in an effort to pay respect to the indigenous communities across the country.

The movement to officially recognize indigenous groups instead of Columbus Day on Oct. 14 has stretched all the way back to 1990, when then-South Dakota Gov. George Mickelson sought to improve relations between indigenous people and White residents in the state, according to Argus Leader. Mickelson signed a measure that passed unanimously in the state legislature to replace Columbus Day with "Native Americans' Day." The state of Hawaii also has an alternative to Columbus Day — Discoverers' Day, which celebrates the Polynesian discoverers of the islands that make up the state, according to the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

To many indigenous people, Christopher Columbus represents acts of of mass violence and brutality. Historians have long pointed to Columbus' ugly history regarding his treatment of Native American people. Jonathan Nez, the Navajo Nation president, wrote in a statement on Facebook after the New Mexico governor signed the legislation on Tuesday, "For many years, Indigenous people have protested Columbus Day because it celebrates colonialism, oppression, and injustice inflicted on Indigenous peoples. Observing Indigenous Peoples' Day allows citizens to recognize our rich heritage and represents a step toward healing and growth."

Here are the states and cities that celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day.

1. Alaska Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images Alaska, which is also known as the Last Frontier state, is one of has celebrated the legacy of Native Americans in a permanent capacity since 2017. Former Gov. Bill Walker signed legislation to recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day instead of Columbus Day that year, saying in a statement, "This official recognition is just one way we as a state can acknowledge and celebrate the contributions made by First Peoples throughout the history of this land," according to local news outlet KTUU.

2. Minnesota Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images The Gopher State has recognized Indigenous Peoples' Day instead of Columbus Day since 2014, Al Jazeera reported. At the time, Minneapolis city council member Cam Gordon told Star Tribune, "I see this as a very small piece of the much larger healing that has to happen in our country so that we can be whole again."

5. Oregon Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images In 2017, Oregon declared Oct. 9 as Indigenous Peoples' Day as an alternative to Columbus Day.

4. Nevada Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images News/Getty Images Nevada hasn't gotten rid of Columbus Day, but it has officially designated Aug. 9 as Indigenous Peoples' Day since 2017.