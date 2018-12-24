Claire McCaskill Says GOP Senators Call Trump “Nuts” Behind His Back

Many outgoing members of Congress are conducting exit interviews right now as they prepare to leave in just over a week. The departing Democratic senator from Missouri had a revealing conversation with CNN: In the interview, Claire McCaskill said that GOP senators call Trump "nuts" behind his back.

"They'll tell you," McCaskill told CNN, referring to her exchanges with Republican senators, "'The guy is nuts, he doesn't have a grasp of the issues, he's making rash decisions, he's not listening to people who know the subject matter.'"

But they'll only say that "if it's just the two of you," she said, explaining that they fear backlash from the GOP base if they criticize the president openly. "In public if they go after him ... they know they get a primary, and they know that's tough." CNN reports that she didn't mention any specific senators by name.

The fact that senators generally back Trump in public defines the party, McCaskill believes. "This is Donald Trump's Republican Party," she told CNN. "Make no mistake about it."

McCaskill has been highly critical of Trump since before he took office, though she used to believe that the GOP would stand up to him more. Before the 2016 election, she told CNN that she didn't believe that the majority of her Republican colleagues in the senate would vote for him.

Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

In November, McCaskill lost her bid to represent Missouri for a third term to Republican Josh Hawley, who beat her by six points.

