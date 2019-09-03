The one person he was hoping wouldn't end up in Mexico finally did, and Clay's tweet about Angela's Bachelor in Paradise arrival sums up how everyone felt about it: awkward. After her initial introduction, everyone on the beach turned to Clay to read his reaction. He seemed distraught, and although Angela says she's over him, her motives are definitely in question.

Clay tweeted a GIF of a slouched Adam Lambert hiding behind the panels of his button-up shirt. “Me on my couch tonight,” he wrote, which is probably pretty accurate. Nicole is usually very active on Twitter during the airing of the BiP episodes, but she was traveling during this particular one (good timing?), and she let everyone know. "Lmao I’m on a plane so I can’t watch the episode," she wrote. "RIP @ me." She attached a GIF of her and Clay in Paradise in which she's yelling, "It's going down!"

Angela arrived with a date card and greeted everyone but Clay and Nicole. When she read the card aloud, it said, “Let’s finish your love story…" which seems to allude to her revisiting her relationship with Clay. Nicole immediately went into defense mode, and it was obvious that Clay didn't know how to feel.

Thankfully, the rest of people in Paradise weren't afraid to ask Angela questions. Blake asked her why she came in an effort to uncover any possible ulterior motives, and she got defensive. “If it’s ok for him to be here, then why is it not ok for me to be here?” she asked. She pulled Mike aside to chat, and he asked the same thing. But she ultimately asked Mike on her date, and he said yes. They seemed to have a good time, but everyone back on the beach remained convinced that Angela came back for Clay.

