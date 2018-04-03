Clues About Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan's Split That Fans May Have Missed

Mondays are usually horrible, but this week's was worse than usual after one of Hollywood's most beloved couples announced that they are going their separate ways. It's true: Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum have split after nine years of marriage, and despite the fact that it seems like their breakup is amicable, fans are devastated by the news. But should we all have seen it coming a lot sooner?

Tatum and Dewan broke the news themselves by sharing a joint message online about how they had "lovingly chosen to separate." They wrote:

Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.

Finding out that the Tatums were calling it quits came as a shock to most fans; until now, it seemed like things couldn't be better for the couple, who has a four year old daughter named Everly. But it seems that behind the scenes, things just weren't working, and there are actually a few signs that we all may have missed that could have pointed to this happening.

There were only a few of them — being that this former couple was pretty good at keeping their personal lives private and all — but there were definitely signs that Dewan and Tatum were going to call it quits.

They Stopped Posting About Each Other On Social Media As Much

In the months preceding this announcement, Tatum and Dewan both turned down the chatter about their spouse on Instagram. In fact, Dewan's last shared photo with Tatum is from Halloween, and while Tatum did post a picture with Dewan in March (featuring a new look Everly gave them), his last post about her before then was for her birthday in December. Although Dewan's posts about Tatum were rare even in good times, Tatum used to post about his wife quite frequently, but lately, things have definitely changed. Whether he was sharing a controversial nude photo as he admired Dewan as she slept, or looking back on watching her as she became a mother, there was no shortage in the praises he sang of her.

Dewan Has Been Showing Up To Events Without Him

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This year, Dewan attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party with her friend, Emmanuelle Chriqui, instead of having Tatum in tow, telling Entertainment Tonight that he was "glad to have a night off." She also hit the iHeartRadio Awards solo, so maybe we all should have realized that there was trouble brewing when she didn't go to these events with her usual date?

This Cryptic Interview

In Dewan's February cover interview with Health, she revealed that she doesn't necessarily think that marriage is something that has to last forever to be worth it.

"I don’t think there should be any expectation, any sort of 'You’re bonded to me for the rest of your life,' thick and thin," she said in the full interview, according to People. "I think that’s an older generational thought."

This was a pretty big red flag, so how did everyone miss it? Maybe because she and Tatum seemed so in tune that it was impossible to believe they could be headed for a split.

This Interview With Dewan From September

E! Live from the Red Carpet on YouTube

Back in September, Dewan talked to E! on the red carpet when her show, World of Dance, premiered, and weirdly, the network didn't post the video to their YouTube until just before the news of the split broke on Monday. In the interview, she revealed that she didn't have the key to a successful marriage. When she was asked how she and Tatum have been so happy, she replied, "I think the secret is that I don't know the secret. Because if I knew the secret, maybe it would work."

Even though Tatum and Dewan may not be together anymore, they've made it clear that there's still a lot of love between them, and when it comes to raising their daughter, Everly, that's the best possible outcome. Who knows? Maybe they'll find their way back to each other in the future. But for now, this sounds like truly the best decision for them.