No one knows for sure how each season of The Bachelor will end until that final rose is given out during the finale. However, that doesn't stop diehard fans from predicting how it'll all play out. And while Cassie may seem like a top contender to win over Colton Underwood's heart by the end of the season, there are also some clues to suggest that Cassie will be the next Bachelorette, despite the obvious chemistry she shares with the current Bachelor.

Granted, there are a lot of great women still in the running right now for Colton's season — many of whom have a strong likability among fans, making them perfect Bachelorette material. Hannah G., Caelynn, and Tayshia are all really strong candidates as well. So what makes Cassie's odds stand out above the rest? There are a few things to take into consideration when it comes to foreshadowing her future with the franchise.

If these clues are any indication, Cassie's chances of being the 2019 Bachelorette are really starting to stack up, especially considering some of the drama that's starting to shake up with her possibly not being "there for the right reasons." She probably is, but that doesn't mean Colton will end up with her. It can go so many ways at this point.

But just in case you're still on the fence (much like Colton, who's primed to hop a fence any day now), here's all the evidence you need to prove that Cassie's future may not be with Colton after all.

She's Been Given The "Good Edit" Treatment

In order to be the next Bachelorette, you have to be beloved by fans — otherwise they aren't going to care about whether or not you find your happy ending. So far, Cassie has never had any drama with one of the other women and seems pretty genuine in her feelings toward Colton. If she ends up getting her heart broken by the end of it all, it'd be easy to see fans rallying by her side, hoping she'll find love again.

The Ominous Tone Of The Season

As per tradition, Jimmy Kimmel has already predicted who Colton will end up with and this year he selected Cassie as the winner. But even know the late night host has a knack for guessing correctly, he doesn't get it right every time. In fact, an ABC executive recently told Entertainment Tonight that Colton's finale will be like "nothing we’ve ever seen" before.

So if Cassie feels like the obvious winner, doesn't this prove that she probably isn't? After all, it wouldn't be that shocking of an ending for Colton to end up with the person he seems to connect so well with.

She's Super Relatable

Among seeming to be there for the "right reasons," Cassie has also demonstrated to viewers how down to earth and relatable she is. Seeing her general giddiness after her successful one-on-one date with Colton was beyond endearing and proves how easy it can be to become invested in her happiness. It's almost contagious.

It's Possible Colton Chooses No One

As of this point, Colton has yet to confirm or deny whether he gets engaged by the end of the season. So if no one walks away with that final rose, that means Cassie stands as good of a chance as any of the remaining frontrunners to become the newest Bachelorette.

She Seems To Have Enjoyed The Reality Show Experience

Cassie has had nothing but positive things to say about the show on Instagram, which means she parted the series on good terms. Perhaps because her journey with the franchise is far from over. Just saying!

Anything is possible when it comes to all things Bachelor related and Cassie's adventure may only just be getting started.