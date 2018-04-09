Khloé Kardashian hasn't given birth yet. But if her latest social media posts are any indication, the reality star could go into labor in the near future. It's clear that she's more than ready for her baby to enter the world, and there are plenty of clues that Khloé Kardashian could give birth very soon.

One Instagram post Khloé shared on Monday sums up how she's apparently feeling about her baby on the way. The photo shows her kissing Tristan Thompson as he cradles her baby bump. "We are ready whenever you are little mama," she captioned the image, along with a butterfly emoji.

According to People, Khloé has already traveled to Cleveland, where she apparently plans to give birth. Thompson plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, so Khloé having the baby there would allow the two of them to be together to welcome their daughter into the world. An unnamed source also told People that other family members will eventually fly to Cleveland as well, to be with Khloé when she gives birth.

Khloé's latest Instagram isn't the only clue she's shared about her impending childbirth, either. She's been sharing various hints on Twitter and on her app that her daughter could be here before you know it. So here's what fans know so far.

1 Khloé Has A Hospital Bag Ready In a post on her app Friday, Khloé shared that she already has her bag ready to go once she goes into labor. Some of the things Khloé plans to bring to the hospital include pajamas, sneakers, maternity bras, a blanket, and a computer. Khloé could be expecting to go to the hospital any day now, or else she's just very prepared. It's safe to say she thought of pretty much everything she might need during that hospital visit, though.

2 She's Not Traveling Anymore When a fan tweeted at Khloé suggesting she appear on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she responded that she can't travel to the show because she's "about to give birth." Her response sounds like she would love to go to the show at a different time, though.

3 Khloé Explained On Her App Why She's Not Afraid Of Giving Birth Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In a recent post on her app, Khloé wrote about why she's "not afraid about giving birth." Even though this will be her first child, she's seen her family members have their kids, which has helped ease her jitters. She wrote on the app, "I've seen over eight births live and in person. Women were made to do this! I read my apps every day and I ask my doctor if I have any questions. Of course I'm a little nervous to go into labor but I'm trying to not overthink something that literally happens all the time." It's nice to hear that Khloé is prepared, but that she's not letting her nerves get the best of her.

4 She Admitted That She's "Bored" Waiting For Her Baby's Arrival khloekardashian on Instagram Khloé shared on Snapchat over the weekend that she's "Bored AF" waiting to give birth. She posted videos of herself on her birthing ball, getting the message across that she's ready to get this show on the road.

5 Khloé Also Said She's Just Trying To "Pass The Time" Until Giving Birth khloekardashian on Instagram In a different post on her app, Khloé shared what she and Thompson are doing to "pass the time until our baby arrives." She also tweeted about the app post on April 4, writing, "It's getting harder and harder to wait to meet her you guys!!!"