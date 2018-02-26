It was a sad day in Bachelor Nation when the always hilarious and constantly endearing Bekah M. was eliminated from Arie's season of The Bachelor. Honestly, Bekah was one of the best parts of this season. Without her presence, things are just going to be a little less magical. On the bright side, perhaps we may see more of Bekah in the future because, there are definitely clues that point to Bekah M. being the 2018 Bachelorette.

In a recent interview with Glamour, Bekah seemed extremely keen on being the one in charge of the game. When asked if she would ever consider the job, she said, "If there was a season where there were 30 men who were there for me, who were selected for me, it’s like, wow." She added, "Going through that process and having all of that for me, I’m sure there'd be a man who I could spend the rest of my life with from that pool. It just seems like it could totally happen." That's right, she is into the idea and actually seems to be actively hoping that the opportunity comes her way.

Besides the fact that Bekah is seemingly sold on this whole idea, which is half the battle to be honest, it does feel like producers gave her a lot of camera time and endeared her to Bachelor Nation for a reason. After all, no one wants to watch a season of The Bachelorette where the star is someone that no one really feels connected to. The Bachelorette's story is important and Bekah is filled to the brim with charisma and personality. Remember, she was the memorable one who showed up to the mansion in a cherry red Mustang convertible. Rarely do contestants make the viewers fall in love with them so quickly and Bekah managed to maintain her charm throughout the season.

With her very recent departure from the show, she and Arie didn't work out for a reason — and maybe that reason was so she could be the next Bachelorette. The leading lady is usually chosen from one of the last contestants standing. Bekah made it pretty far in the game and, from her social media posts, it's clear she really connected with her fellow contestants. This shows she can get along with a lot of different personalities, which every Bachelorette season has. And, as a fan favorite, she is kind of a perfect fit for the gig.

Sure, she seems to have all the right qualifications for the job but does anyone really want this to happen? As it turns out, the answer to that question is a resounding yes. Fans are eager to see Bekah take the helm for the next season of The Bachelorette and they are making their feelings well known now that she is out of the running for Arie's season's winner. In fact, as soon as she was dismissed sans a rose, fans were irate and went to social media to insist that more Bekah be on the way, pronto.

She may not have won Arie's heart in the end, but Bekah could definitely be on to bigger and better things. Are those bigger and better things including a role on next season's The Bachelorette? The jury is still out but if any of these clues have anything to say about it, Bekah might just be handing out the roses next time around. Stay tuned because it will only be a matter of time before the next Bachelorette is announced. And, Bekah would shake up the often stale franchise is a big way.