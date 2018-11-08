As of late it has become something of a trend to revisit former Harry Potter stars' social media profiles, just to see what the Hogwarts alumni are up to now. The internet was recently shook to the core after Potter fans discovered the drastic transformation of Viktor Krum, played by actor Stanislav Yanevski. And it seems that Colin Creevey, who was portrayed by actor Hugh Mitchell, is making similar waves online, but this time for his photography skills.

Yes, in a surprising example of life imitating art, the fan favourite now runs a photography Instagram account — and his photographs are actually pretty amazing. The former Harry Potter actor's Instagram portfolio includes snaps of countryside landscapes, nature walks, animals, and the occasional selfie. Mitchell's popular account has attracted almost 7000 followers, and his Instagram bio reads "Landscape photographer. Music maker. Have been known to act. Photos may contain greyhounds".

Fans of the literary and cinematic phenomenon will know Mitchell from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets as the muggle-born student with a love of photography who faced a tragic end, after being murdered by the Death Eaters during the Battle of Hogwarts. Thankfully, the 28 year-old actor had a much happier fate after leaving the franchise, and went on to enjoy other major roles including Young Silas in The Da Vinci Code. And according to The Sun, the young actor also appeared as punk rocker Tim in the film Tormented back in 2009, and made appearances in TV shows such as White Queen and Holby City.

As previously reported, Mitchell isn't the only child actor from the franchise catching people's attention. The 26 year-old actress Scarlett Bryne, who starred in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, played Slytherin Pansy Parkinson and made headlines after posing for Playboy magazine. And just like actor Stanislav Yanevski, who recently shocked fans with an impressive physical transformation, actor Matthew Lewis emerged looking mighty different to what Potter fans were used to. Lewis, who played the loveable Neville Longbottom throughout the seven Harry Potter movies, debuted an impressive new physique in a photoshoot for Attitude magazine back in 2015.

Some past Hogwarts students appear to graduated from their acting days and moved into different fields of work. Josh Herdman, who starred as Draco Malfoy's henchman Gregory Goyle in the film series, decided to enter the extreme world of cage fighting. The 29 year-old made appearances in every single Harry Potter movie, and back in 2016 Herdman won his first ever match in London. However, the former actor's success in this sport should come as no surprise, due to his family history in both boxing and rugby, according to the BBC.

One actor from the series who managed to stay well within the acting game is Alfred Enoch, who played character Dean Thomas. Since his witchcraft and wizardry days, the 29 year-old actor has gone on to star in major TV shows including Broadchurch and Sherlock, and is currently starring as Wes Gibbons in the ABC drama, How To Get Away With Murder.

Although their Harry Potter days are well and truly behind them, it looks as if the former cast members have each got their own exciting projects going on, and as a fan of the franchise, I wish them all the very best of luck.