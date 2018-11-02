Most of us have grown up with the global phenomenon that is the Harry Potter franchise, and whether or not you consider yourself a Potter fanatic, chances are you're aware of the story, characters and cast. Even though many of us might re-visit the seven Harry Potter movies from time to time, it's easy to forget that the original cast have actually grown up with us, some of whom have had quite the transformation since their Hogwarts days. One character in particular, actor Stanislav Yanevski, who played Viktor Krum, looks very different today.

Yanevski starred in the 2005 film Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and played Viktor Krum, the heartthrob Bulgarian wizard who caught the attention of fan-favourite, Hermione Granger. In the film, the character visited the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry whilst competing in the Triwazard Quidditch Tournament.

According to Marie Claire, the 33 year-old has pretty much stayed out of the acting spotlight since his role in the Goblet of Fire, but has managed to build up a fairly big social media following, particularly on Instagram. On Yanevski's profile you can expect to find snaps of luxury holidays, tattoos, the occasional beard, and a fair amount of muscle. So if you haven't been following the actor since his Harry Potter days, you may want to prepare yourselves.

Yes, that's what Viktor Krum looks like today, and the actor's personal profile currently has an impressive 113 thousand followers. As well as documenting his travels and gym progress, the Harry Potter star is still involved with the franchise that made him famous, seen in posts with details about fan meet and greets. And in one post, Yanevski is seen reviving his Quidditch broomstick skills. As well as Harry Potter related hashtags, the actor's Instagram bio includes other interests like motorcycles, fitness, and a link to his Youtube channel.

According to his official IMDB page, since appearing in the Goblet of Fire, the Bulgarian actor has starred in films such as the 2007 horror flick Hostel: Part II, and the 2011 British film, Resistance. Yanevski has also ventured into the world of television, and appeared on the Bulgarian crime series Undercover, as well as the comedy-drama series Stolichani v Poveche — which translates as Sofia Residents in Excess.

In addition to treating fans with the occasional selfie, it appears the 33 year-old is a fan of good old fashioned inspirational quotes, seen on his most recent post. It read: "Nothing is #impossible when the #world says "I'm possible" #lifequotes for #todayFeeling #inspired". Fans of the actor and Harry Potter movie series who have stumbled upon his Instagram seem to be equally as surprised at the character's appearance today. And many of them have taken to their own social media pages to share their appreciation of Krum's transformation.

Despite his most notable Harry Potter appearance taking place in 2005, the character of Viktor Krum did pop up once again in the first chapter of the final film, Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part One back in 2010 — and even though it shouldn't come as a surprise the actor has grown up a bit since then, it's still very interesting to see just how much he has changed.