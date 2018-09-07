A private college in Missouri has announced plans to dump all athletic uniforms purchased from Nike in response to the brand's controversial new ad campaign featuring former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. College of the Ozarks will drop all Nike uniforms , university officials announced earlier this week, saying the school "chooses country over company."

"In their new ad campaign, we believe Nike executives are promoting an attitude of division and disrespect toward America," College of the Ozarks President Jerry C. Davis said Wednesday in a statement announcing the decision. "If Nike is ashamed of America, we are ashamed of them. We also believe that those who know what sacrifice is all about are more likely to be wearing a military uniform than an athletic uniform."

In an effort to express their displeasure with Nike's recent advertising campaign, College of the Ozarks officials said they planned to remove all athletic uniforms purchased for student athletes from Nike or that feature the Nike logo.

"College of the Ozarks has stated its views regarding patriotism, the American flag, and the national anthem," the school said in a statement released earlier this week. According to College of the Ozarks officials, the school amended its contract for athletic competition last year to include a provision that all players and coaches "show respect for the American flag and national anthem."

