ColourPop's Sailor Moon Collection Is Getting Restocked

One of 2020's most popular launches is returning. ColourPop's Sailor Moon collection is being restocked, and it will give fans of the brand and the anime series another chance to snag the limited-edition collection.

The Sailor Moon x ColourPop collaboration will restock on the brand's website on June 18 at 10 p.m. PT. The restock will include all the pieces from the original collection, which launched in February but sold out in less than 24 hours, leaving many fans upset. At the time of the sell-out, the brand did let fans know the Sailor Scout-themed set of products would return at a later date.

The collection includes a 12-pan eyeshadow palette, two lip duos, two blushes, and new glitter gels for your face and body. Prices start at $8 for individual lip products and top out at $20 for the eyeshadow palette. However, if you do want to splurge and are a massive Sailor Moon fan, you can purchase the whole collection in a bundle for $89.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.