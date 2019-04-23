It's no secret that most of the relationships from The Bachelor do not go the distance. Season 23 couple Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph are trying to beat those odds by progressing their relationship at their own pace. They aren't engaged or living together, but it completely makes sense. Colton explained why he and Cassie don't live together in a recent interview with Extra.

The former Bachelor lead shared, "We are trying to do everything as normal as possible." Then, he elaborated,

"I don’t think you realize how many important steps you miss in the Bachelor process, which is nothing against them. We want to make sure we do this the right way. Statistically speaking, for Bachelors, it’s not very good odds, so I think us going against what other Bachelor and Bachelorette couples have done is probably going to work out in our favor."

If they don't feel ready to move in together, they shouldn't do so just because people expect or want them to. In that same interview, Colton explained their current game plan. He shared, "We both feel like living our separate lives but still coming together at the end of the day is what’s most important for us and what’s the right step for where we’re at in our relationship."

Heidi Gutman/ ABC

Colton added, "Right now we’re enjoying dating, we’re enjoying getting to know each other more, we’re getting to find out more about each other."

Even though the Extra interview was very recent, it wasn't the first time that Colton has talked about living separately. Colton and Cassie first shared this during the Bachelor finale episode on March 12. Colton told host Chris Harrison,

"The plan right now is I moved down here. We're going to be traveling a lot this next year and we're going to be spending a lot of time together. It's a big step in our relationship as well. We've had the conversations, but we're not gonna rush anything."

However, that doesn't mean that they aren't going to be a regular presence in each other's lives. Cassie jumped in to declare, "We're still gonna be together every single day."

In a March Colton talked about his move from Colorado in an interview with People. "I am now a California resident." They are not living together right now, but it is on the agenda. Colton revealed, "Our goal is to buy a house in Huntington Beach in the next year, but we probably won’t move in together until we’re engaged or married." So, does that mean they are going to get engaged or married within the next year?

John Fleenor/ ABC

Still, Colton couldn't help admitting to People, "As much as I want her to live with me, it’s a big step and something we both take very seriously." However, Cassie already has a roommate, her sister Michelle Randolph. They just moved into an apartment together in March. Not only that, but fellow Bachelor Season 23 contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes moved into the same apartment building.

Every relationship moves at its own speed. What's right for one couple isn't necessarily right for another. Cassie and Colton are happy with their living situation and they have some tentative plans to be roomies in the future.