On Monday's Bachelorette premiere, fans immediately fell in love with Colton Underwood, a former pro-football player who started his own nonprofit for people suffering from cystic fibrosis. But as it turns out, Becca Kufrin may not be his first Bachelor Nation love interest. Becca has spoken out about Colton's reported romance with Tia Booth, who competed on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor, and it sounds like all fans' questions will be answered later this season.

News of sparks between Colton and Tia first spread all the way back in April, when former Bach contestants Adam Gottschalk and Raven Gates revealed that someone from Becca's season was DMing Tia, according to Life & Style. Fans on Reddit deduced that it must be Colton (there are spoilers in there!), because he and Tia follow each other on Instagram (and he's tweeted about her before). Reality Steve has also commented on the situation, along with his usual spoilers (so beware if you click that link, too!). So far, neither half of this potential former couple have cleared up the rumors themselves, but now, Becca's sharing her thoughts on the subject.

"Yeah, they did have a past, so that's something Tia and I had conversations about," Becca said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday. "They dated. I don't know how serious it was, but you'll see all of that unfold throughout the season as well."

Well, there we have it from Becca herself: Tia and Colton were a thing at some point, but we don't know when. According to his tweets — which Bekah Martinez pointed out in her own tweets about the Bachelorette premiere earlier this week — while watching The Bachelor last season, Tia really caught Colton's eye. Being that he's from Colorado and she's from Arkansas, it might be safe to assume that they dated sometime between the time The Bachelor aired and The Bachelorette started filming. That means anytime between January and March is fair game, which also means their relationship was probably a short one... unless they have history which goes back even farther than that, and right now, that doesn't seem likely.

It's totally possible that Colton was already cast for The Bachelorette at this point — the Bachelor finale airs in March and filming for Bachelorette picks up quickly afterward — and was following along with the show to find out which woman he might end up competing for. Like anybody would, he probably had his favorites, and clearly, Tia was one of them. Maybe that's what sparked him to pursue her?

It's interesting that Becca says we'll see it unfold this season, because that means it has to come up in a conversation somehow — and knowing The Bachelorette's track record, it could end up being pretty dramatic. Maybe we'll see some kind of confrontation, or Colton could realize that he still has feelings for Tia. Anything sounds like fair game at this point, so hopefully, Becca's right in saying that all will be explained soon enough.

Whatever happens, it would be nice if it didn't damage Colton's image. Even after just one episode of the season so far, fans have been gushing about Colton on Twitter and how sweet he seems. Between his work to help people battling cystic fibrosis, his good looks, and his charming personality, he's quickly become a fan favorite. But if he ends up hurting Becca, he may lose that status just as quickly.

Let's just hope that at the end of this, Becca ends up with guys who are there for the right reasons and aren't holding onto feelings for other women from their past. After everything she's been through with Arie, she deserves the happy ending she's been looking for.