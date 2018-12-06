Colton Underwood is about to embark on an adventure — no, a journey — as the star of The Bachelor Season 23. And now that Colton's 2019 Bachelor contestants have been announced, there's no turning back. Though, to be fair, Colton's been set on this new Bachelor journey for quite some time. In fact, he's been heading towards the show for the better part of a year, ever since he appeared as a contestant on Season 14 of The Bachelorette. After competing for Bachelorette Becca Kufrin's heart, he went on to Bachelor in Paradise where he briefly dated Tia Booth before leaving Mexico in tears and being named the new Bachelor.

Needless to say, Colton has had some ups and downs when it comes to love, but now he's ready to find the one. And, who knows, his future wife could be one of the 30 contestants headed to the Bachelor Mansion for Season 23.

Though Season 23 has yet to premiere, the Bachelor season has already reportedly finished filming, which means that Colton could already be engaged this very moment! Before the contestants were even announced, Colton teased a potential lady love on Instagram, captioning a photo he claimed was "date night with my babe."

Of course, Colton later had to clarify his use of the pregnant woman emoji to hide his date's identity. Though he didn't exactly explain why he chose that emoji, he did make a joke about his virginity, which he first revealed during an emotional moment on The Bachelorette. "Can't a guy just take his pregnant gal out on a date without speculation on his virginity?" he tweeted.

The women vying for Colton's heart this season range from a self-proclaimed "sloth" to even one woman who has apparently never been kissed. Each, of course, has their very own unique personality, as host Chris Harrison was sure to note in his announcement video. So, without further ado, here's what you need to know about Colton's Bachelor contestants before the season premiere on Jan. 7.

1 Alex B, 29 ABC/Craig Sjodin A dog rescuer, Alex B is a lover of animals, something that Harrison says is sure to win her favor with Colton who the host said "really loves dogs — a lot." Harrison went on to describe her as "opinionated" and also a bit sick on Night 1.

2 Alex D, 23 ABC/Craig Sjodin Alex D, not to be confused with Alex D, is credited as a "Sloth." Harrison hinted at a unique entrance for Alex D, calling her limo exit a "slow roll."

3 Angelique, 28 ABC/Craig Sjodin A marketing sales person from New Jersey, Angelique was described by Harrison as very nice — which may or may not be a good thing, at least for reality television.

4 Annie, 23 ABC/Craig Sjodin Annie, a financial associate, already met Colton on The Ellen Show.

5 Bri, 24 ABC/Craig Sjodin Bri is a model, so she also probably won't be too camera shy.

6 Caelynn, 23 ABC/Craig Sjodin Caelynn is no stranger to cameras. She was Miss North Carolina 2018, which means she knows how to win people over.

7 Caitlin, 25 ABC/Craig Sjodin Caitlin, a 25-year-old realtor, seems pretty sweet, but will she be the one for Colton?

8 Cassie, 23 ABC/Craig Sjodin Cassie is a 23-year-old speech pathologist.

9 Catherine, 26 ABC/Craig Sjodin Catherine, a DJ, is taking her dog along for the journey to love. Harrison also hinted that Catherine could be a bit of a villain this season, so fans better be on the lookout.

10 Courtney, 23 ABC/Craig Sjodin Harrison didn't reveal much about Courtney, a 23-year-old caterer, but her photo did prompt him to suggest that Colton doesn't know what a peach is, so, here's hoping Courtney gives him a lesson in fruits and veggies.

11 Demi, 23 ABC/Craig Sjodin Demi, 23, is one to watch, according to Harrison, who told fans during the announcement that this contestant delivers a pretty memorable line in the very first episode.

12 Devin, 23 ABC/Craig Sjodin Devin, a broadcast journalist, loves yoga. Maybe she'll get Colton the football player to try a new, more relaxed sport.

13 Elyse, 31 ABC/Craig Sjodin Elyse, a 31-year-old makeup artist, grew up in Alaska and now lives in Arizona, so, who knows, maybe she'll be willing to move for love.

14 Erika, 25 ABC/Craig Sjodin Erika, a 25-year-old recruiter, was described by Harrison as "nutty." Not quite sure what that means, but we'll certainly find out!

15 Erin, 28 ABC/Craig Sjodin Erin, 28, was announced with the profession "Cinderella." According to her official ABC cast profile, she works for her stepmother and likes ballroom dancing. No word on if she talks to mice or not.

16 Hannah B., 23 The Bachelor

17 Hannah G., 23 The Bachelor

18 Heather, 22 The Bachelor

19 Jane, 26 The Bachelor

20 Katie, 26 The Bachelor

21 Kirpa, 26 The Bachelor

22 Laura, 26 The Bachelor

23 Nicole, 25 The Bachelor

24 Nina, 30 The Bachelor

25 Onyeka, 24 The Bachelor

26 Revian, 24 The Bachelor

27 Sydney, 27 The Bachelor

28 Tahzjuan, 25 The Bachelor

29 Tayshia, 28 The Bachelor