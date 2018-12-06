We saw some of their faces in the first trailer. We saw some names on Reality Steve’s roster of rumored contestants. And now, the time has come: We know who will be Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. And we know the weird jobs titles of Colton’s The Bachelor season. And while there are not a ton of weird job titles this season, the few bonkers ones sure do pack a bonkers punch.

On Thursday, Dec. 6. Chris Harrison hopped on Facebook Live to reveal who will be on Season 23 of the renowned dating competition series, as well as offer up some information about each of the contestants vying for Colton's affections. There will be realtors. There will be people who work in sales. There will be people who work in the medical field. And there will be a professional sloth.

No, there will not be any professional free spirits. There will not be any professional hipsters. There will not be any professional aspiring dolphin trainers. There will not be any professional chicken enthusiasts. But again, there will be a professional sloth. And for that, Bachelor Nation should be grateful.

OK, let us get to the weird jobs of The Bachelor Season 23.

Alex D. — Sloth

What does being a professional sloth entail, exactly? It sounds like it may involve really knowing how to make an entrance. Chris Harrison teased, “Let’s just say she has a slow roll into night one. And it has to do with how she comes out of the limo.”

More to come...