It turns out that Jed Wyatt isn't the only one of Hannah B.'s remaining Bachelorette contestants to have their moral conduct come under fire in recent weeks. Peter's ex claims he dumped her to go on The Bachelorette, which she detailed during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight on July 15. Naturally, the news has left fans somewhat divided on the matter, including Bachelor alums. However, Colton's reaction to Peter's breakup before The Bachelorette indicates that he no longer be rooting for the pilot to receive that final rose from Hannah. Bustle reached out to ABC for comment on the Peter allegations, but has yet to hear back.

Peter's ex, model Calee Lutes, alleged in the report that she and Peter had been dating for five months when he abruptly broke things off with her last December without really giving her a solid explanation as to why. According to Lutes, they had met each other's families and talked about moving in together on numerous occasions. (Since she's from Atlanta and he hails from Los Angeles, the two were making it work long distance.) Lutes claimed that Peter had even said that he loved her back in October. "He definitely didn't go on the show for the right reasons," Lutes told ET. "I believe he went on it for the chance at fame, and he got what he wanted."

And that seems to be precisely what Colton thought upon first seeing the report, prompting him to take to Twitter to reveal his disappointment in the contestant's former actions.

At first, Colton's response was brief and to the point with him tweeting: "PETER! Not cool." However, after seeing fans come to Peter's defense — arguing that he did the right thing in breaking up with her before going on the show — the former Bachelor appeared to have a change of heart and took to Twitter once again to apologize for his knee-jerk reaction.

He wrote:

"I hear you people... my bad, I’m guilty of what I actually hate about the internet. After thinking about it...if Peter had a better feeling about dating Hannah or wasn’t feeling the other girl then good for him ending it and perusing what he wanted."

Of course, not all fans feel that way and still feel as though it was wrong of Peter to lead someone on before breaking up with them to go on TV. But since Peter has yet to release a statement or comment on the allegations, it's difficult to have a clear understanding of the whole picture.

Prior to the report, Colton had expressed his hope for Peter to become the next Bachelor since his girlfriend and former Bachelor winner, Cassie Randolph thinks that he's cute. “After following social media, I still like Peter,” Colton shared with Entertainment Tonight at the 2019 ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 10. “And I still want Peter to be Bachelor because Cass said he was cute, so let’s get him off the market.”

That being said, he did also admit that Tyler possesses a lot of qualities needed to be the Bachelor. Perhaps these recent allegations against Peter will prompt Colton to officially switch over to Team Tyler.