At least some people can get ready to kiss their unpaid internships goodbye. If the 2019 legislative branch appropriations bill passes, congressional interns will be paid in the House and Senate starting next year, reported Roll Call. Under the Congressional Accountability Act, interns in Congress have been specifically excluded from receiving benefits like minimum wage that are guaranteed to other government employees. But there's a good chance that's about to change.

Earlier this year, the Senate included $5 million for intern pay in another version of the spending package. The House followed suit, and on Wednesday announced that it would be allocating $8.8 million to cover interns in the bill, according to The Hill. One major benefit of moving to pay interns is that congressional internships would now be more accessible to students of all backgrounds. "Because the bulk of Congressional Internships are unpaid, they are implicitly easier for individuals from privileged backgrounds to participate in and complete," Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio, a Democrat on the House Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee, told The Hill.

Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, who got his start in Washington as a Senate intern, agreed. "I was an intern for my Senator, Chris Dodd, but there's no way that I could have taken advantage of that opportunity had my family not had the resources to be able to send me down to Washington for a summer," he wrote in a statement advocating for Senate intern pay in June.

Congress could pass the bill as early as Friday, reports The Hill, though debates over other funding areas could delay a final agreement to next week.

