No matter how iconic a show is, it's always hard to live up to Season 1. And regardless of what season of American Horror Story one might think is best, there's no denying that Season 1, known as AHS: Murder House, set a big example for the rest of the series, not to mention featured a big chunk of the anthology series' main cast. That said, some major Murder House cast members have yet to return to the series — until now. Dylan McDermott and Connie Britton are reportedly joining American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

According to a report from Variety, Britton and McDermott will return for Season 8 of American Horror Story. However, the report did not specify whether or not the actors would be reprising their roles for Season 1 as the matriarch and patriarch of the Harmon family — Vivien and Ben, respectively. For nostalgia's sake, a recap of the first season includes a lot of twists and turns, including a seemingly-alive (but actually dead) daughter, a cursed house, and the ultimate demise of the unlucky family. In the end, the couple reunite to become a dead, yet loving family after going through Ben's cheating and the tragic birth of Vivien's twin babies. Fans last saw Vivien's twins separated: one is dead and residing in the house with the rest of its ghost family, and the other one is alive and well, living with Constance, as played by Jessica Lange. Michael, the surviving twin, is the Antichrist and kills his nanny in the last moments of the first season.

Because of the nature of American Horror Story as an anthology series, fans have not seen the characters from Season 1 since it aires. But, when it was revealed that Season 8 of AHS would be a sort of Murder House-Coven crossover, it seemed like a safe bet that at least some characters from Season 1 would be returning. In fact, one of the earlier casting announcements was the hiring of Cody Fern to play a grown up Michael Langdon — the Antichrist baby from Murder House. However, early buzz had no updates on Britton and McDermott, until now.

Despite the fact that Michael Langdon is returning in AHS: Apocalypse, it's still unclear whether or not Britton and McDermott are returning to play his dearly departed parents. Knowing American Horror Story, where actors are known for playing multiple different roles and switching it up season after season, they could be coming back as completely new and unrelated characters. McDermott, for example, could be returning as his other AHS character, Johnny Morgan, who appeared in Season 2 AHS: Asylum. His character was ultimately killed, but in the land of AHS, that means nothing.

That said, seen as how both Britton and McDermott are coming back does seem to point to them being a couple again. Especially considering the fact that Vivien's son, Michael, is believed to be a huge part of this upcoming season. Only time will tell for sure, but fans need to gear up for a crazy, jam-packed season that hopefully wont' kill fans with anticipation.