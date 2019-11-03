Bustle

Corduroy Is All You Need To Wear This Winter & These 13 Pieces Prove It

By Lauren Sharkey
Missguided

You may have noticed that corduroy is back in fashion. Not just back, I might add. It's practically taken over my personal wardrobe as well as the wardrobes of plenty of others.

Although fashion works in cyclical ways, this is the first time that cord has seen such a resurgence since its '70s-era popularity. You've only got to picture a person wearing corduroy to figure what happened in the decades between. A fusty stereotype led to older generations, and only older generations, favouring the "poor man's velvet", as it was once referred to.

Funny, then, that cord has now become rather luxurious. Now, you've got pink, purple, and red hues designed to draw attention. There's mini dresses and fitted jackets along with all manner of trouser styles. Retro styles haven't been forgotten. No, there's boilersuits and mini skirts aplenty to pay homage to trends of yore.

With the ability to be styled down for casual environments and up for special occasions, corduroy is a truly versatile fabric. And, thanks to the high street, you don't have to spend a fortune to get a look in. Without further ado, here's all the cord pieces you need to know about this winter.

1. From Summer To Winter

Corduroy Button Up Mini Dress
£65
|
& Other Stories
The mini dress silhouette that you loved all summer can work for winter thanks to a corduroy composition. Available in UK size 6 to 18.

2. Head Straight To Work

Cord Crop Wide Leg Trousers
£35
£25
|
Simply Be
The soft fabric of these cropped trousers makes them ideal for long days at work. Available in UK size 10 to 26.

3. Your New Winter Coat

Navy Corduroy Padded Puffer Jacket
£59
|
Topshop
Cosy up in this padded design. If navy's not your colour, there's a pale pink option too. Available in UK size 4 to 16.

4. A Colourful Choice

Plus Chunky Cord Pocket Front Mini Skirt
£18
£14.40
|
Boohoo
Cord doesn't have to come in neutral hues. Brighten up the dreary months with this vibrant mini skirt. Available in UK size 16 to 24.

5. A Shirt With A Twist

Bold Shoulder Cord Shirt
£55
|
ASOS
The gathered waist of this pink piece turns a plain shirt into a true style statement. Available in UK size 4 to 18.

6. A Step Back In Time

Cord Dungaree Dress
£32.99
|
Curvissa
Relive your school days with this smart (yet totally comfy) pinafore dress. Available in UK size 12 to 30.

7. The Trousers Of Your Dreams

Cropped Wide Corduroy Trousers
£65
£39
|
& Other Stories
These berry red trousers were made for pairing with a cosy knit and ankle boots. Available in UK size 6 to 18.

8. A Cosy Jacket

Plus Size Blue Teddy Collar Cord Jacket
£40
|
Missguided
Exactly like a denim jacket, but made out of cord, and with an additional fluffy collar. Available in UK size 20 to 26.

9. A Vintage Vibe

Ginger Stretch Cord Boilersuit
£50
|
Simply Be
Boilersuits have also been given the corduroy treatment. This one even comes with practical pockets. Available in UK size 12 to 26.

10. The One That'll Go With Anything

Corduroy Oversized Overshirt
£29.99
|
Zara
Wear this as a jacket or as a simple shirt. Its neutral hue means it'll go with anything in your wardrobe. Available in UK size 6 to 18.

11. A Festive Option

Curve Cord Wrap Smock Mini Dress
£32
|
ASOS
This marigold-hued dress will leave you dreaming of spring. Available in UK size 18 to 28.

12. A Risky Piece

Cotton Corduroy Trousers
£24.99
£15
|
H&M
Are white trousers dangerous to wear in the wet and wild months? Wear these and you'll certainly find out. Available in UK size 4 to 22.

13. The OG Hue

Brown Belted Cord Mini Skirt
£35
|
River Island
This '60s-esque skirt relies on good old-fashioned cord. Even your grandparents would approve. Available in UK size 6 to 18.