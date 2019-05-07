Summer may not technically start until June, but that hasn't stopped some of the UK's biggest coffee chains from unveiling their seasonal menus. Come rain or shine there are plenty of beverages to keep you satisfied; especially if you order something from Costa's 2019 summer menu. This year the coffeehouse has taken inspiration from one of Britain's staple summer treats — strawberries and cream. I can already picture Costa dominating the crowds at Wimbledon this July. I mean, a staple British desert combined with coffee? Yes please.

Costa may not have unveiled a totally new drink as they did with the Cold Brew for the Summer 2017 menu, they have added a limited-edition flavour to the mix — the Strawberry Cold Brew Coffee (£2.95). As described by Costa, this Cold Brew "combines expertly crafted coffee with a sprinkle of strawberry-sweetness to finish."

If you're in the market for a more potent combination of these this luscious fruit with your beverage of choice, Costa has also introduced Strawberry Lemonade (from £2.65) alongside a Classic option, and a Strawberry Iced Infusion (also from £2.65). The Strawberries & Cream Frostino (from £3.45) is also making a comeback, along with a few more flavours and those delish Fruit Coolers have also been thrown into the mix, too. Talk about summer vibes.

While strawberries are the main focal point this summer for Costa, it seems that the hype surrounding salted caramel is still going strong as they've included a latte and iced latte of all that caramel goodness to the menu, too.

Costa

It wouldn't be a Costa menu without some savoury and sweet treats to eat as well. Just in time for picnic season, Costa are expanding their lunchtime meal deal starting this May, which will run every day from 11am — 2pm, where "customers can pair their favourite savoury item such as a sandwich, panini or salad, with a snack and a drink for just £4.95. But what is there to choose from, I here you ask? Well, Costa have introduced a plethora of snacks to eat under the sun including an Italian Mozzarella & Tomato Wrap (from £3.40), Roast Chicken Salad Sandwich (from £2.55), Pole & Lime Tuna Nicoise Salad Bowl (£3.99), British Chicken & Bacon Pasta Salad (£3.99), British Harrisa Chicken & Grain Salad (from £3.99) and a Mango & Lime Fresh Fruit Salad (£2.50).

And don't forget the sweet treats, as the coffeehouse has also included two of the most mouth-watering options that you'd usually find on a restaurant dessert menu and not a coffee shop. You can choose from their Raspberry & Blackcurrent Ripple Cake (£2.55) and their Pink Swirl Meringue (from £2.10), the latter being "being based on a classic Eton Mess" as Costa describes.

Costa

"This season we have created a menu that combines fantastic new innovations, while not forgetting fan favourites including the Iced Latte and the Strawberry & Cream Frostino," Commercial Marketing Director at Costa Eric Tavoukdijan said in a press release for the summer menu.

"Whatever the weather, we're confident we have created the perfect mix of refreshment, indulgence and healthier options that makes Costa Coffee the ideal place to enjoy those long summer days."

So whether you're out enjoying the sun with the fam or commuting to and from the office, Costa is deffo the place to go to satisfy your summer sweet tooth.