Since diehard Friends fans are still streaming the show on Netflix on a regular basis, it's easy to forget sometimes that the series ended more than 14 years ago. But no matter how much time has passed between then and now, bonds between certain members of the cast are still just as tight as they've ever been, and Courteney Cox's birthday message to Jennifer Aniston is proof.

On Feb. 11, Aniston turned 50, and like many good friends do, Cox took the opportunity to share a photo of the two of them together, along with a sweet caption on Instagram. In the pic, Cox and Aniston's heads are together as they're smiling for the camera, and their closeness is obvious just from this photo.

"The world definitely got brighter the day this girl was born," Cox wrote in her caption. "Happy birthday sweetheart! I love you!"

After almost two decades of friendship, it's no surprise that Cox would want to share a sweet message for her former costar on her birthday, especially on a milestone one like this — and it certainly seems like something that Rachel and Monica would approve of, had Instagram existed back in the days of Friends.

Although Aniston isn't on Instagram — at least, not using an account that the public is aware of — Cox wasn't the only one to share a message wishing her a happy birthday. Her ex, Justin Theroux, shared a black-and-white photo of Aniston looking tough while holding up a pair of horns, along with a sweet message of his own.

"Happy Birthday to this fierce Woman. Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind. ....and fiercely funny," he wrote.

Theroux didn't seem to be one of the guests in attendance at Aniston's massive birthday bash over the weekend, but Cox was, and so were many of other celebrity friends. Photos taken in the photo booth of the event made it to Instagram, and if you're a fan of Aniston and her friends (and Friends), the FOMO is real. And before you ask, yes, that is Gwyneth Paltrow.

Oh, and Kate Hudson was there, too. No big deal or anything.

Now that Cox has become a presence on Instagram — she opened her account in January after a visit to the Friends set on the Warner Bros. lot — the rest of us can only hope that she convinces Aniston to do the same. Her earliest posts included their other costar, Lisa Kudrow, during their visit to The Ellen Show. From the beginning, Cox was a Boomerang pro, showing off her social media skills in this post:

Now, all we need is for Aniston to join them. Maybe her fiftieth year will be the time?

May the friendships between the women of Friends last forever — or at least long enough for a reboot to eventually become possible? Now that Cox is on Instagram, maybe she can convince Aniston to join, too, and we can all follow along with their adventures in the meantime.