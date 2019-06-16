Any day stamped with evidence of a Central Perk gang reunion is a good day. On June 15, Courteney Cox reunited with her Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow to celebrate her 55th birthday. They snapped a quick pic of their gathering and shared it to Instagram, and of course, the Friends fandom corner of the internet imploded with nostalgia. "How lucky am I to celebrate my birthday with these two??? I love you girls," Cox captioned the post. "So much."

Kudrow responded. "LOVE you girls! Happy happy Court." She shared a selfie of the two of them on her own grid to commemorate the special day. "Just remembering Court, I will ALWAYS be older than you. HAPPY BIRTHDAY lovely Courteney!!" Cox had the sweetest response. "Only wiser my sweet. Never older," she wrote. "I love you." Aniston, unfortunately, is 'gram-less, but she likely shared her love and appreciation for Cox in private.

The Friends cast's get-together also reignited the lingering hope for an official show reunion. For a time, fans — and a few cast members — didn't think it was going to happen. In 2016, Aniston told ITV she was unsure about it. "I don't know what we would do," she said. "I think that period of time was sort of nostalgic, you know?"

In a 2017 interview with Variety, Matthew Perry seemed hesitant about one as well. "I have this recurring nightmare – I'm not kidding about this. When I'm asleep, I have this nightmare that we do Friends again and nobody cares. We do a whole series, we come back, and nobody cares about it. So if anybody asks me, I'm gonna say no," he said. "The thing is: We ended on such a high. We can't beat it. Why would we go and do it again?"

In 2017, Kudrow told Today that she agreed with that sentiment. "I don't see it happening," she said. "It would be fun, but what would it be about? Think about it. The thing we liked best about the show was that they were 20-somethings and they were their own family. Now, they all have families, so what are we going to watch?"

However, according to a recent interview Aniston did on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she may have changed her mind. "Listen, I told you this, I would do it," she said. "The girls would do it. And the boys would do it, I'm sure. Listen, anything could happen."

It's obvious that the girls have no problem getting together — they seem to remain close without the public's request. The guys — Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc — on the other hand, haven't shown as much interest. So fans shouldn't get too excited just yet.

And, as a follow-up to her Ellen interview, CBS' The Talk asked Aniston if she was serious about the reunion proposition. She backpedaled. "I honestly just got tired of saying no," she said. "So, I just thought well, why not try this and see what happens."

So, as of right now, the answer to the Friends reunion question is just as unclear as it was before. But at least they celebrate their birthdays together, which means at the very least they're all still BFFs.