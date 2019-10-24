CVS' BeautyIRL Department Is Getting A Major Expansion

When it comes to beauty services, convenience is key, and CVS' BeautyIRL departments are making your makeup application, last-minute blow out, or lash application more convenient than ever. Thanks to a partnership with Glamsquad and an expansion of its BeautyIRL sections, you can now get your favorite beauty services in-stores at CVS.

According to the CVS News Room, the brand's interactive beauty section rolled out in four cities back in 2018: New York, Boston, Miami, and Los Angeles. Thanks to positive feedback from customers, a whopping 50 more cities nationwide will see the new, more interactive BeautyIRL departments in their stores.

The retailer explains that these new sections will feature a blend of classic and indie brands currently sold in stores, a collection of specially curated must-have items, and pop-up shops. However, one of the most exciting expansions may be the introduction of beauty services into the 50 new locations.

Back in 2018, CVS partnered with service-based company Glamsquad to bring everything from lash applications to blow outs to 30-minute makeup sessions into their first BeautyIRL sections. According to a press release from the brand, those Glamsquad services are now set to be offered in the new stores, and just like everything else at CVS, the price is right. According to New Beauty, services will all be under $40.

Courtesy of CVS

Speaking about the expansion, CVS President for Beauty and Personal Care Maly Bernstein explains that customers today are looking for three key things in their shopping experience, "brands, experience and service." Thank to the success of the initial four stores, CVS has moved forward with introducing BeautyIRL in more places. Bernstein continues in a press release, "As one of the nation’s largest health and beauty retailers, we recognized an opportunity to deliver a more inspiring, interactive in-store shopping experience for our customers."

Courtesy of CVS

Alongside offering these new services, the Glamsquad partnership also comes with an exclusive line of products: GSQ by Glamsquad. The collection will include hair care, tools, and must-have styling products for every day. Plus, you don't even need to be near one of those new CVS locations to grab them. The items are shoppable right now online at the CVS website.

Amy Shecter, CEO for Glamsquad, explains that the expansion of the company into CVS comes from their shared vision of beauty. Shecter says in a press release, "GSQ by GLAMSQUAD was created to bring the ethos of Glamsquad to a national market at an accessible price point...We are excited to debut this brand at CVS as we share a similar mission: democratizing beauty and helping women look and feel their best."

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

CVS has been propelling its beauty department forward in a multitude of ways, though, not just via this new service expansion.

In April 2019, the retailer announced its Beauty Unaltered campaign, a movement to eliminate photoshop and alterations to models in its beauty images. As for its products, CVS has also been on the forefront of the K-beauty trend, bringing products curated by Peach & Lily's Alicia Yoon into stores and steadily expanding those offerings to over 60 items in 900 stores nationwide.

Now, thanks to the CVS BeautyIRL expansion, you can see real life images in stores, grab the perfect sheet mask, and get a blowout all at the same time.