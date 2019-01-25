In the recent months, some clothing brands have taken the initiative to no longer photoshop their models. Now, beauty brands appear to be taking a hint from those campaigns' successes. CVS's beauty ads will no longer be photoshopped according to the retailer, and it's honestly about time.

The drug store retailer's move to eliminate editing from their beauty ads comes as part of their CVS Beauty Unaltered campaign. In January 2018, CVS announced the implementation of the Beauty Mark explaining that they would now be labeling their images with a special mark if they were unaltered and being honest about images that were. If you were to step into a CVS store or go online, you'd see their images are shown with a Beauty Mark if it has not been altered thus providing customers with realism in their marketing.

Of course with such a promise comes the need to work with partner brands willing to use un-retouched images. Well, CVS has done it, and new, non-retouched images from major brands are hitting CVS stores under their new promises, and they look amazing.

The first brands to take part in CVS's Beauty Unaltered program are Neutrogena, Covergirl, and Revlon. The images of Neutrogena spokesperson Kerry Washington, Covergirl spokeswoman Ayesha Curry, and Revlon spokeswoman Ashley Graham are among the first branded images to go fully unaltered in the retailer.

Courtesy of CVS

President of CVS Pharmacy, Kevin Hourican, explains the importance of the brand partnerships stating that the retailer wants customers to see a, "more authentic and diverse representation of beauty," and goes on to praise the brands for, "taking significant steps forward in our effort to change an industry standard that has an impact on the health and self-esteem of our mutual customers.”

Courtesy of CVS

While Revlon, Covergirl, and Neutrogena are some of the first brand images from CVS's partners to enter stores, they're not alone. The beauty retailer has secured commitments from a multitude of other partner brands including Olay, Maybelline, L'Oreal, Aveeno, Rimmel, and. Their new, unaltered imagery will be implemented in stores and online by the end of 2020.

Of course, the idea behind the Beauty Unaltered campaign isn't new for CVS specific brands. In fact, the retailer has been implementing the images since the announcement of the program back in January of last year. According to CVS, 70 percent of the retailer's in-store images abide by their new standard which means that if they are unaltered, they're marked with the CVS Beauty Mark stamp, or they're labeled as an altered image. Of those 70 percent, about 200 images are not altered at all.

Courtesy of CVS

While CVS's Beauty Unaltered campaign has already made significant changes both in-stores and online, the brand is still committed to bringing about even more change within their branded imagery. From Neutrogena to Revlon to Covergirl, some major brands are on board with the change and more will soon be appearing alongside them in stores. By the end of 2020, CVS hopes to have all of their beauty images, including ones from brands, marked as unaltered or altered as a commitment to transparency, and that's something we can all get behind.